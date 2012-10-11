BANGKOK, Oct 11 Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam slipped in light trade on Thursday, led by blue-chip stocks such as Axiata Group Bhd and SM Investments Corp, as investors, wary of weak global economy, trimmed risks. Singapore recouped earlier losses, helped by late buying in beaten-down large caps, with the benchmark Straits Times Index ending down 0.04 percent, sliding to a one-month low at one point after three straight sessions of declines. Among actively traded, DBS Group Holdings edged up 0.2 percent after falling 2.4 percent in the last three sessions. Some bargain hunting emerged amid expectations of good quarterly results by Southeast Asian companies. In Bangkok, energy shares outperformed thanks to strong third quarter (July-September) earnings forecasts, with energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl up 1.3 percent while the broader SET index up 0.4 percent. Morgan Stanley expects upbeat third-quarter earnings across Southeast Asian markets. The brokerage expects MSCI Thailand to see the strongest year-on-year earnings growth at 34.6 percent, driven mostly by energy and financial companies, followed by Malaysia at 19.3 percent. Concerns about high valuations have weighed on the region, with investors hunting risk shifting to markets that are exposed to global growth, encouraged by central banks pumping in liquidity. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.06 414.45 +0.15 Singapore 3032.66 3033.81 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1655.47 1659.40 -0.24 Bangkok 1294.90 1289.35 +0.43 Jakarta 4284.96 4280.01 +0.12 Manila 5353.47 5369.60 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 394.19 394.66 -0.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.06 346.30 +19.86 Singapore 3032.66 2646.35 +14.60 Kuala Lumpur 1655.47 1530.73 +8.15 Bangkok 1294.90 1025.32 +26.29 Jakarta 4284.96 3821.99 +12.11 Manila 5353.47 4371.96 +22.45 Ho Chi Minh 394.19 351.55 +12.13 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 227,017,600 301,545,727 Kuala Lumpur 96,375,400 155,221,497 Bangkok 8,374,926 6,579,991 Jakarta 4,455,219,500 3,475,537,500 Manila 82,428 86,466 Ho Chi Minh 45,279 38,085 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)