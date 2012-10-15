BANGKOK, Oct 15 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged slightly higher in light trade on Monday, with selective buying in large-caps such as Petronas Chemicals and Bank Rakyat helping recoup losses in Malaysia and Indonesia. Malaysia's main index finished up 0.07 percent at 1,654.44, coming off a near two-week low of 1,649.15. Local institutions bought shares worth 77.54 million ringgit ($25.34 million) while foreign investors sold 75.9 million ringgit ($24.81 million), stock exchange data showed. Jakarta's Composite Index ended 0.05 percent higher. Bank Rakyat, among the actively traded stocks, gained 2 percent after Fitch Ratings affirmed its rating of the state-owned bank. . In Bangkok, telecoms shares rebounded from the morning's lows, outperforming the broader SET index, with second-ranked Total Access Communication up 1.4 percent after a court dismissed a petition seeking to halt an auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.79 417.30 -0.12 Singapore 3043.05 3041.75 +0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1654.44 1653.36 +0.07 Bangkok 1290.56 1296.98 -0.49 Jakarta 4313.52 4311.39 +0.05 Manila 5383.22 5369.72 +0.25 Ho Chi Minh 391.56 392.54 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.79 346.30 +20.36 Singapore 3043.05 2646.35 +14.99 Kuala Lumpur 1654.44 1530.73 +8.08 Bangkok 1290.56 1025.32 +25.87 Jakarta 4313.52 3821.99 +12.86 Manila 5383.22 4371.96 +23.13 Ho Chi Minh 391.56 351.55 +11.38 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 222,366,600 298,971,527 Kuala Lumpur 80,400,700 156,097,273 Bangkok 7,155,035 6,874,604 Jakarta 4,123,652,000 3,615,635,967 Manila 69,906 87,835 Ho Chi Minh 36,036 38,752 ($1 = 3.0595 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)