BANGKOK, Oct 18 Most Southeast Asian stock indexes gained on Thursday, with Indonesia marking an all-time closing high for a fifth session amid selective buying after firms reported strong profits and Malaysia hitting a record close as foreign investors bought shares. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.5 percent at 4,356.96, topping Wednesday's record close of 4,337.52. Lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara, among actively traded, jumped 4.8 percent following its strong nine-month earnings, with turnover 3.6 times the average volume over the past 30 sessions. Malaysia's benchmark index edged up 0.3 percent at 1,665.42, surpassing the previous peak on Oct. 9. Foreign investors bought shares worth 54.78 million ringgit ($18.04 million) while local institutions sold 68.74 million ringgit ($22.64 million), stock exchange data showed. In Bangkok, energy shares rose ahead of quarterly results, led by a 3 percent gain in the country's biggest refiner, Thai Oil Pcl. The benchmark SET index ended 0.8 percent higher at a near two-week closing high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.46 421.70 -0.03 Singapore 3060.36 3063.55 +0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1665.42 1665.90 +0.29 Bangkok 1311.21 1309.99 +0.76 Jakarta 4356.96 4360.37 +0.45 Manila 5435.94 5452.02 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 398.51 399.55 +0.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.46 346.30 +21.70 Singapore 3060.36 2646.35 +15.64 Kuala Lumpur 1665.42 1530.73 +8.80 Bangkok 1311.21 1025.32 +27.88 Jakarta 4356.96 3821.99 +14.00 Manila 5435.94 4371.96 +24.34 Ho Chi Minh 398.51 351.55 +13.36 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 225,752,300 307,254,933 Kuala Lumpur 144,148,900 154,157,987 Bangkok 7,660,172 7,311,432 Jakarta 4,520,016,500 3,701,312,483 Manila 59,687 93,737 Ho Chi Minh 34,994 39,674 ($1 = 3.036 ringgits) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)