BANGKOK, Oct 22 Indonesian stocks posted modest gains on Monday while most other Southeast Asian stocks regained some lost ground as investors hunted for bargains in index heavyweights such as Perusahaan Gas Negara ahead of earnings releases. Jakarta's Composite Index pared early losses to close near its day's high of 4,341.827, with energy stock Perusahaan Gas up 3 percent. Macquarie Equities Research included Perusahaan Gas among stocks in Asia expected to report positive earnings surprises in this earnings season, it said in a report dated Oct. 19. Bangkok's SET index rebounded from an earlier drop to end up 0.2 percent as investors picked stocks seen laggard. Among the actively traded companies, top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement gained 1.7 percent. The Thai stock market will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam bounced off their day's lows after earlier taking a lead from weak global markets. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index 417.57 418.00 -0.10 Singapore 3045.67 3048.92 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1661.95 1666.35 -0.26 Bangkok 1310.42 1307.71 +0.21 Jakarta 4341.37 4331.25 +0.23 Manila 5424.79 5432.36 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 397.00 398.23 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.57 346.30 +20.58 Singapore 3045.67 2646.35 +15.09 Kuala Lumpur 1661.95 1530.73 +8.57 Bangkok 1310.42 1025.32 +27.81 Jakarta 4341.37 3821.99 +13.59 Manila 5424.79 4371.96 +24.08 Ho Chi Minh 397.00 351.55 +12.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 149,842,600 296,945,183 Kuala Lumpur 101,530,000 151,789,800 Bangkok 5,798,288 7,297,394 Jakarta 3,493,999,000 3,759,597,967 Manila 35,860 93,155 Ho Chi Minh 45,948 40,363 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)