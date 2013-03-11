BANGKOK, March 11 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Monday, with Indonesia retreating from last
week's record high ahead of a market holiday, while Malaysia
posted modest gains as foreign investors continued to buy into
the laggard market.
Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at
4,854.31, after a record close for a third straight session on
Friday at 4,874.50. Investors sold recent gainers such as PT
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, which dropped 4.6 percent.
Shares in Perusahaan Gas Negara hit a record close of 5,450
rupiah on Friday amid optimism about its acquisitions to help
boost growth.
Indonesian markets will be shut on Tuesday for a national
holiday, reopening on Wednesday.
The Philippines edged down 0.3 percent at 6,813.95,
hovering near the record close of 6,835.21 hit on March 6.
Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index gained 0.24 percent
as foreign investors bought a net 318.68 million ringgit ($103
million), countering selling by retail and institutional
investors, stock exchange data showed.
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.1
percent, led by a 3.4 percent gain in Singapore Press Holdings
Ltd after its plan to list a real estate investment
trust.
Losers in the city-state included Wilmar International Ltd
, which fell almost 4 percent. A report that Norway's
$710 billion sovereign wealth fund has pulled out of 23 Asian
palm oil companies weighed on the stock.
Bangkok's SET index gained 0.7 percent to 1,577.65,
a new 19-year high as investors bought index heavyweights, with
PTT Pcl rising 2.4 percent and Advanced Info Service
Pcl climbing 3.2 percent.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.2
percent, regaining much of its lost ground. It fell 1.4 percent
last week, when it was Southeast Asia's worst performer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.12 445.64 -0.09
Singapore 3292.97 3289.53 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1657.96 1653.96 +0.24
Bangkok 1577.65 1566.92 +0.68
Jakarta 4854.31 4874.49 -0.41
Manila 6813.95 6833.77 -0.29
Ho Chi Minh 476.50 470.68 +1.24
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 445.12 424.10 +4.96
Singapore 3292.97 3167.08 +3.97
Kuala Lumpur 1657.96 1688.95 -1.83
Bangkok 1577.65 1391.93 +13.34
Jakarta 4854.31 4316.69 +12.45
Manila 6813.95 5812.73 +17.22
Ho Chi Minh 476.50 413.73 +15.17
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 282,158,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 156,338,900 158,606,217
Bangkok 16,788,312 14,619,435
Jakarta 5,254,105,000 5,725,267,100
Manila 94,797 140,319
Ho Chi Minh 56,613 70,804