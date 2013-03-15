BANGKOK, March 15 Southeast Asian stocks were mostly higher on Friday, with Indonesia snapping three sessions of losses after the new central bank governor's view of low interest rates, and Thailand nearly touching the 1,600 mark on progress of infrastructure investment. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent at 4,819.32, trimming its loss on the week to 1.1 percent. It rallied almost 10 percent over the past six weeks, setting a record close of 4,874.50 on March 8. Thai SET index rose for the third session, ending up 0.7 percent at a 19-year closing high of 1,598.13. It gained almost 2 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's second best performer. Vietnam led the region with a weekly gain of 2.3 percent. Thai government's progress on plans for huge infrastructure investment has bolstered demand, with the cabinet set to meet next week to discuss 2 trillion baht ($67.5 billion) in spending. Bucking the trend, Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index lost almost 1 percent to 1,627.64, the lowest close in more than two weeks. The Philippines eased 0.6 percent, extending losses for a fifth session, to 6,654.60. Across the region, investors bought stocks with good earnings and yielding good dividends. In the Philippines, conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc jumped 2.5 percent after it reported strong 2012 earnings. Among bright spots, Thailand's SkyTrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl jumped 3.4 percent following its plan to raise up to $2.1 billion by listing an infrastructure fund. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 443.68 +0.32 Singapore 3286.05 3279.50 +0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1627.64 1640.74 -0.80 Bangkok 1598.13 1586.79 +0.71 Jakarta 4819.32 4786.37 +0.69 Manila 6654.60 6694.71 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 481.35 474.60 +1.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.08 424.10 +4.95 Singapore 3286.05 3167.08 +3.76 Kuala Lumpur 1627.64 1688.95 -3.63 Bangkok 1598.13 1391.93 +14.81 Jakarta 4819.32 4316.69 +11.64 Manila 6654.60 5812.73 +14.48 Ho Chi Minh 481.35 413.73 +16.34 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 607,103,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 280,042,600 152,583,073 Bangkok 21,579,407 14,729,302 Jakarta 5,846,524,500 5,925,361,633 Manila 134,003 130,316 Ho Chi Minh 74,398 70,383