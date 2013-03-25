BANGKOK, March 25 Thai stocks rose 3 percent on Monday as Southeast Asia stock markets followed gains in larger regional markets after Cyprus and the European Union agreed on a plan to tackle the island's financial crisis. Most markets in the region had slipped into negative territory last week due to the Cyprus crisis. Large-cap stocks, which were under heavy selling pressure last week, broadly rebounded on Monday. Bangkok's SET index closed at 1,523.95, paring most of Friday 3.3 percent drop, led by a 2.8 percent gain in banking shares after Friday's 2.5 percent loss. "We believe the current sell-off is a great buying opportunity for blue chips as investors are likely to focus more on fundamentals after this," CIMB Securities (Thailand) said in a research note. The Philippines climbed 1.21 percent to 6,597.59, Indonesia rose 1.2 percent to 4,777.90 while Malaysia gained 1 percent to 1,643.89 as foreign investors bought shares worth 326 million ringgit ($105 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.64 438.74 +1.57 Singapore 3267.48 3258.57 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1643.89 1626.89 +1.04 Bangkok 1523.95 1478.97 +3.04 Jakarta 4777.90 4723.16 +1.16 Manila 6597.59 6518.71 +1.21 Ho Chi Minh 493.57 489.99 +0.73 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.64 424.10 +5.08 Singapore 3267.48 3167.08 +3.17 Kuala Lumpur 1643.89 1688.95 -2.67 Bangkok 1523.95 1391.93 +9.48 Jakarta 4777.90 4316.69 +10.68 Manila 6597.59 5812.73 +13.50 Ho Chi Minh 493.57 413.73 +19.30 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 183,359,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 165,016,900 155,803,860 Bangkok 14,988,663 17,664,072 Jakarta 4,898,754,500 6,189,525,333 Manila 94,141 130,278 Ho Chi Minh 38,339 63,729