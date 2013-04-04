BANGKOK, April 4 Thailand stocks edged higher on Thursday, reversing early losses, after an anti-graft body found no irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, while Malaysian stocks extended gains helped by foreign inflows. Other share markets in Southeast Asia retreated in light volume as traders reduced positions amid a market holiday in major Asian bourses including Hong Kong. After a choppy session, Thai SET index closed up 0.5 percent at 1,528. It had plunged to an intraday low of 1,480.41 ahead of the National Anti-Corruption Commission's decision, with some investors worried about political instability if Yingluck had to leave office. Malaysia's main index ended up 0.18 percent at 1,688.46 amid foreign buying. The bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 321.91 million ringgit ($104.50 million) while retail and local institutions were net sellers. The Malaysian ringgit climbed to its strongest level in two months on inflows, as traders bet on the return of the ruling coalition in elections expected this month. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.87 443.28 -0.09 Singapore 3307.80 3321.77 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1688.46 1685.40 +0.18 Bangkok 1528.46 1520.52 +0.52 Jakarta 4922.61 4981.46 -1.18 Manila 6783.72 6815.30 -0.46 Ho Chi Minh 497.35 505.93 -1.70 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 442.87 424.10 +4.43 Singapore 3307.80 3167.08 +4.44 Kuala Lumpur 1688.46 1688.95 -0.03 Bangkok 1528.46 1391.93 +9.81 Jakarta 4922.61 4316.69 +14.04 Manila 6783.72 5812.73 +16.70 Ho Chi Minh 497.35 413.73 +20.21 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,155,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 158,112,000 170,930,340 Bangkok 15,898,481 17,119,418 Jakarta 5,164,302,000 6,389,786,867 Manila 75,814 130,754 Ho Chi Minh 52,180 57,740