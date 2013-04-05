April 5 Thai stocks fell 2.6 percent on Friday
as political concerns triggered a broad-based selling ahead of a
three-day weekend while other Southeast Asian shares bounced off
their day's lows as an ultra-loose monetary conditon in Japan
bolstered outlook.
The Bank of Japan's recent announcement of an intense
monetary easing was seen as bullish for risk assets. HSBC said
Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia had been markets in emerging
Asia that traditionally had the closest financial links with
Japan.
"This is not just a Japan story: liquidity will pour into
regional financial markets already drowning in the stuff," HSBC
said in a report dated April 4.
"Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are usually big
recipients, but Vietnam, the Philippines, and even India, could
see a lot more inflows, too," it said.
Leading gains in the region, the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange's VN Index climbed 1.1 percent as gains in
heavyweight stocks helped to prop up the market after two days
of falls. It was up 2.4 percent on the week, the best performer.
Hopes for disbursements from new funds, particularly those
from Japan following intense monetary easing by Bank of Japan,
also helped the market, said Lai Duc Long, a broker at Phu Hung
Securities.
In Bangkok, the main SET index breached a key 1,500 level to
close at 1,489.53. Trading volume fell to 67 percent of a full
day average over the past 30 sessions as Thai market will be
shut on Monday for Chakri day, reopening on Tuesday.
"Investors cut their risk exposures in response to more
political noises these days. There are going to be many holidays
in April and sentiment is generally weak," said CIMB senior
analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul.
The SET fell 4.6 percent on the week, the worst performing
market in Southeast Asia. It regained an early loss to rise on
Thursday after an anti-graft body said it had found no
irregularities in the disclosure of assets by Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.20 442.70 -0.34
Singapore 3299.78 3307.80 -0.24
Kuala Lumpur 1688.65 1688.46 +0.01
Bangkok 1489.53 1528.46 -2.55
Jakarta 4926.07 4922.61 +0.07
Manila 6727.14 6783.72 -0.83
Ho Chi Minh 502.58 497.35 +1.05
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.20 424.10 +4.03
Singapore 3299.78 3167.08 +4.19
Kuala Lumpur 1688.65 1688.95 -0.02
Bangkok 1489.53 1391.93 +7.01
Jakarta 4926.07 4316.69 +14.12
Manila 6727.14 5812.73 +15.73
Ho Chi Minh 502.58 413.73 +21.48
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 331,477,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 167,161,200 170,577,060
Bangkok 11,486,337 17,131,580
Jakarta 4,460,443,500 6,153,286,250
Manila 71,432 128,420
Ho Chi Minh 48,746 55,370