April 9 Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on
Tuesday with Malaysia edging up to a three-month high as a solid
start to the United States earnings season helped boost investor
sentiment.
Malaysia edged up 0.1 percent to hit a near
three-month closing high with a $36.53 million foreign inflow.
Singapore gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.4 percent
rise in Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
An increase in quarterly profit of Alcoa Inc helped
boost sentiment, easing concerns about U.S. corporate results in
the first three months of 2013.
Indonesian stocks edged up 0.04 percent, recovering
from their two-week lows.
Nomura Equity Research said on Tuesday a correction is
likely in Indonesian stocks in the second quarter of 2013
following an expected softness in first quarter earnings due to
cost and competition pressures.
Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this
year, gained 0.8 percent as funds added blue chips.
Bucking the trend, Thailand stock market ended 1.3
percent weaker, but the head of its bourse said buying would
return after Songkran holiday from April 13-16.
"Investors should not be too concerned with the market
weakness. After Songkran holiday, I expect investors to resume
buying again," The stock exchange of Thailand president
Charamporn Jotikasthira told reporters on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.84 440.34 +0.34
Singapore 3296.57 3284.61 +0.36
Kuala Lumpur 1690.27 1687.99 +0.14
Bangkok 1470.72 1489.53 -1.26
Jakarta 4899.59 4897.52 +0.04
Manila - 6732.22 -
Ho Chi Minh 510.49 506.66 +0.76
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 441.84 424.10 +4.18
Singapore 3296.57 3167.08 +4.09
Kuala Lumpur 1690.27 1688.95 +0.08
Bangkok 1470.72 1391.93 +5.66
Jakarta 4899.59 4316.69 +13.50
Manila 6732.22 5812.73 +15.82
Ho Chi Minh 510.49 413.73 +23.39
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.