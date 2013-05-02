UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA May 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares which retreated on weak Chinese manufacturing data that raised doubts about the health of the global economy.
The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.32 percent, its steepest fall in 5 weeks, after Standard & Poor's downgraded its outlook for Indonesia's sovereign credit rating to "stable" from "positive", citing concerns over stalling reforms.
The Straits Times Index gained 1.02 percent, with DBS Group Holdings rising over 4 percent, its biggest daily gain in more than three years after posting a record profit for the first quarter.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts