April 16 Most of Southeast Asian markets ended firmer on Tuesday, led by Indonesia and Thailand as hopes over the region's economic growth in the face of a slowdown in Chinese economy helped investors to acquire risky assets. Overall stock indexes in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines are hovering at their near peak, but investor appetite for the region's stocks still remained robust. HSBC Global Research in a note said weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data will have lesser impact of the ASEAN economies including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. "Here, the main growth driver at the moment is local demand, supported by a strong leverage cycle and, in the cases of Malaysia and Thailand, generous fiscal policy," it said. "To be sure, exports of raw materials to China play a role for Malaysia and Indonesia, but a marginal slowing of these is likely to be offset by the monetary stimulus recently provided by the Bank of Japan." Jakarta's Composite index jumped more than 1 percent to close at its highest since April 3, when the index hit a record closing high, while Malaysia ended up 0.2 percent to a near one-week peak, helped by $81.84 million net foreign inflow. Thailand gained 0.7 percent to its highest since April 2, while Singapore edged up 0.2 percent. Economists have argued that markets were ripe for some correction after recent rallies, but have been taken aback by the sudden plunge in commodities, triggered by weak data from China and the United States that have sparked fresh concerns about the strength of economic recovery. On Monday, the price of gold bullion tumbled another $125 per ounce in its biggest-ever daily loss, and its 9 percent loss was the biggest since 1983. Bucking the trend, the Philippines, the region's best performer with 16.8 percent gain for this year, lost 0.8 percent and Vietnam eased 0.4 percent on concerns over macroeconomy, margin calls and losses in global markets. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.00 443.12 +0.42 Singapore 3291.58 3284.37 +0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1700.53 1697.77 +0.16 Bangkok 1527.32 1516.81 +0.69 Jakarta 4945.25 4894.59 +1.04 Manila 6786.33 6837.77 -0.75 Ho Chi Minh 478.07 480.02 -0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 445.00 424.10 +4.93 Singapore 3291.58 3167.08 +3.93 Kuala Lumpur 1700.53 1688.95 +0.69 Bangkok 1527.32 1391.93 +9.73 Jakarta 4945.25 4316.69 +14.56 Manila 6786.33 5812.73 +16.75 Ho Chi Minh 478.07 413.73 +15.55 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.