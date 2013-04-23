BANGKOK, April 23 Philippine stocks dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day fall since June 2012, while most other Southeast Asian stocks pulled lower as concerns over global growth prospects weighed on Asia, prompting selling in large caps. Asian shares and other more risky assets fell after data revealed a slowdown in business activity in Germany and China in April. The Philippine Composite Index, the worst performer on the day, closed down 1.9 percent at 6,982.36 as index heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp dropped after a recent rally. The index hit a record high close of 7,120.48 on Monday. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia hovered around one-week lows as investors sold recent gainers such as Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia and Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd.. Thai stocks was down 0.6 percent, ending three consecutive sessions of gains. Shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl led the decliners after the state-run bank posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.49 449.89 -1.20 Singapore 3284.35 3308.92 -0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1700.39 1706.68 -0.37 Bangkok 1549.35 1559.10 -0.63 Jakarta 4975.33 4996.92 -0.43 Manila 6982.36 7120.48 -1.94 Ho Chi Minh 473.69 468.43 +1.12 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.49 424.10 +4.81 Singapore 3284.35 3167.08 +3.70 Kuala Lumpur 1700.39 1688.95 +0.68 Bangkok 1549.35 1391.93 +11.31 Jakarta 4975.33 4316.69 +15.26 Manila 6982.36 5812.73 +20.12 Ho Chi Minh 473.69 413.73 +14.49 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 271,460,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 133,607,600 166,296,273 Bangkok 9,965,372 16,038,760 Jakarta 3,793,978,000 5,282,433,333 Manila 163,059 103,585 Ho Chi Minh 34,007 51,247