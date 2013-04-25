BANGKOK, April 25 Most Southeast Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as large- and mid-cap companies such as Total Access Communication and Genting Singapore rallied in a reporting season, but Indonesia retreated after weak earnings by top firm Astra International Tbk . Singapore's Straits Times Index extended its gain for a second day, closing up 0.5 percent at 3,337.71, the highest in more than five years. The Thai SET index rose 1.3 percent to 1,574.25, a five-week closing high. Strength in Asia helped lift broader market sentiment and bargain hunting in recently beaten-down large caps. In Manila, conglomerate SM Investments Corp climbed 1.7 percent, while the Philippine benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent, rebounding after a 2.1 percent drop over the past two sessions. It had closed at a record high of 7,120.48 on Monday, trading at relatively high valuations than others in Southeast Asia, with a price-to-earnings multiple of more than 20 times, prompting some profit taking. After market hours, the Philippine central bank as expected left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 3.5 percent, while cutting the rate on its special deposit account by 50 basis points to boost economic activity and contain the peso's strength. Among weak spots, Indonesia fell 0.3 percent, led by a 5.8 percent drop in PT Astra International Tbk after the country's biggest firm by market value reported lower-than-expected earnings. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.42 447.60 +0.41 Singapore 3337.71 3322.71 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1706.34 1707.35 -0.06 Bangkok 1574.25 1553.85 +1.31 Jakarta 4994.52 5011.61 -0.34 Manila 6995.46 6972.69 +0.33 Ho Chi Minh 476.59 472.89 +0.78 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.42 424.10 +5.97 Singapore 3337.71 3167.08 +5.39 Kuala Lumpur 1706.34 1688.95 +1.03 Bangkok 1574.25 1391.93 +13.10 Jakarta 4994.52 4316.69 +15.70 Manila 6995.46 5812.73 +20.35 Ho Chi Minh 476.59 413.73 +15.19 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 398,924,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 166,122,400 165,068,830 Bangkok 10,961,555 15,716,618 Jakarta 5,092,795,000 5,136,253,817 Manila 111,805 103,165 Ho Chi Minh 37,107 49,580