BANGKOK, April 29 Most Southeast Asian stocks
inched up in light volume trade on Monday as strong earnings
lifted shares in blue chips such as CapitaLand Ltd and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl but grim global
economic outlook kept market gains marginal.
The risk of further disappointing global economic data
dented sentiment in Asia while Southeast Asia saw trading volume
falling across the board..
Thai SET index eked out a modest 0.13 percent gain,
closing at 1,584.93 and still off its 19-year high of 1,598.13
hit last month. The Philippine index, Southeast Asia's
best performer this year, finished the day nearly flat at
7,028.35.
The region's underperformer Malaysia edged down 0.2
percent to 1,707.97 after Friday's record close of 1,711.29 amid
strong foreign buying interest.
The Malaysian stock exchange has reported net foreign buying
of 4.1 billion ringgit ($1.35 billion) so far in the month,
outperforming most other regional peers.
Among weak spots, shares of Indonesian palm oil producers
fell after below-expectation quarterly results, led by a 3.5
percent drop in London Sumatra's shares and a 4.4
percent fall in Salim Ivomas.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.64 448.82 +0.18
Singapore 3361.92 3348.87 +0.39
Kuala Lumpur 1707.97 1711.29 -0.19
Bangkok 1584.93 1582.93 +0.13
Jakarta 4999.75 4978.50 +0.43
Manila 7028.35 7025.44 +0.04
Ho Chi Minh 474.51 476.59 -0.44
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 449.64 424.10 +6.02
Singapore 3361.92 3167.08 +6.15
Kuala Lumpur 1707.97 1688.95 +1.13
Bangkok 1584.93 1391.93 +13.87
Jakarta 4999.75 4316.69 +15.82
Manila 7028.35 5812.73 +20.91
Ho Chi Minh 474.51 413.73 +14.69
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 281,795,500 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 105,224,700 163,173,857
Bangkok 11,961,065 15,203,796
Jakarta 3,597,978,000 5,062,826,233
Manila 50,832 103,309
Ho Chi Minh 31,272 48,627