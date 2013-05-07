BANGKOK, May 7 Malaysia's main index hit a record close for a second session on Tuesday as investors built up positions in large caps after Sunday's general election while most Southeast Asian stocks ended higher, tracking overseas gains due to strong U.S. jobs report. Banks such as CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd led gainers in Malaysia, with the broader Kuala Lumpur's composite index ending up 1.4 percent at 1,776.73 after Monday's 3.4 percent jump. Malaysian bourse noted a net foreign buying of 989.86 million ringgit ($332.5 million) on Tuesday after a 1.43 billion ringgit ($480.6 million) of net buying on Monday with the election lifting an overhang on the market. Mutual funds have been underweight on Malaysia since late 2012 but in recent weeks have moved more neutral, possibly looking beyond the election, HSBC said in a research note dated May 6. "We believe the outcome of the Malaysian general election is market neutral with a positive bias," it said, adding that CIMB was among its top picks as the stock's underperformance in part stemmed from uncertainty arising from the general election. Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent to a near 19-1/2 year closing high of 1,601.15 amid selective buying in shares with of Advanced Info Service Pcl after strong quarterly results. Among weak spots, Philippine main index was down 0.3 percent, led down by index heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp. It was still up 22.9 percent year to date, the region's best performer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.84 453.00 -0.70 Singapore 3383.16 3382.29 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1776.73 1752.02 +1.41 Bangkok 1601.15 1578.95 +1.41 Jakarta 5042.79 4991.87 +1.02 Manila 7146.12 7170.65 -0.34 Ho Chi Minh 485.58 488.32 -0.56 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 449.84 424.10 +6.07 Singapore 3383.16 3167.08 +6.82 Kuala Lumpur 1776.73 1688.95 +5.20 Bangkok 1601.15 1391.93 +15.03 Jakarta 5042.79 4316.69 +16.82 Manila 7146.12 5812.73 +22.94 Ho Chi Minh 485.58 413.73 +17.37 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 421,106,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 311,994,800 174,747,073 Bangkok 7,246,456 13,897,202 Jakarta 4,773,398,500 4,675,163,850 Manila 70,002 99,477 Ho Chi Minh 58,061 46,835