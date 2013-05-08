BANGKOK, May 8 Singapore shares hit their highest close in more than five years on Wednesday as Wilmar International Ltd jumped after strong quarterly results while gains in large cap Ayala Land Inc helped the Philippine main index recover from two days of losses. The Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent, to close at its highest in almost 19-1/2 years at 1,614.15, while most other bourses ended up as several major Southeast Asian companies have posted better-than-expected earnings, raising hopes from the remaining results. Strong Chinese trade data also helped underpin sentiment in broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.98 percent and MSCI's index of Southeast Asia 0.94 percent higher. Shares in Singapore-listed Wilmar jumped 2.1 percent following better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with the benchmark Straits Times Index ending up 0.9 percent at 3,413.02, the highest since January 2008. Philippine developer Ayala Land gained 2.2 percent after it posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly net income. The broader Philippine index edged up 0.5 percent, after a 1 percent drop over the past two sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed almost 1 percent to a record high of 5,089.33. Bucking the trend, Malaysia's main index slipped 0.15 percent to 1,774, capping a two day rally that sent the benchmark to a record 1,776.73 on Tuesday as Sunday's general election lifted a market overhang. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 452.66 450.13 +0.56 Singapore 3413.02 3383.16 +0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1774.00 1776.73 -0.15 Bangkok 1614.15 1601.15 +0.81 Jakarta 5089.33 5042.78 +0.92 Manila 7181.30 7146.12 +0.49 Ho Chi Minh 485.07 485.58 -0.11 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 452.66 424.10 +6.73 Singapore 3413.02 3167.08 +7.77 Kuala Lumpur 1774.00 1688.95 +5.04 Bangkok 1614.15 1391.93 +15.96 Jakarta 5089.33 4316.69 +17.90 Manila 7181.30 5812.73 +23.54 Ho Chi Minh 485.07 413.73 +17.24 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 415,059,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 238,911,100 179,646,337 Bangkok 9,249,901 13,129,096 Jakarta 5,584,922,000 4,670,985,317 Manila 69,284 96,876 Ho Chi Minh 63,517 47,027