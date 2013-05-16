BANGKOK, May 16 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Thursday, in line with weakness in the broader Asian market, as recent rallies in large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co came under selling pressure. The Philippine main index led the decliners, dropping 1.1 percent to 7,310.94. Southeast Asia's best performer this year hit a record close for a third session on Wednesday as the nation's mid-term elections appeared supportive to the country's reform. Malaysia's main index fell 0.9 percent to a one-week low of 1,766.72, hurt by weak economic data. Malaysia's economy grew 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2013, its slowest pace in more than three years, as weak exports weighed on the trade-dependent nation. Among the bright spots, shares in Philippines conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp jumped 2.3 percent. The company announced its inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Indices, with effect from May 31. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.68 450.19 -0.78 Singapore 3452.28 3441.53 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1766.72 1783.03 -0.91 Bangkok 1617.89 1630.09 -0.75 Jakarta 5078.68 5089.88 -0.22 Manila 7310.94 7392.20 -1.10 Ho Chi Minh 490.34 485.97 +0.90 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 446.68 424.10 +5.32 Singapore 3452.28 3167.08 +9.01 Kuala Lumpur 1766.72 1688.95 +4.60 Bangkok 1617.89 1391.93 +16.23 Jakarta 5078.68 4316.69 +17.65 Manila 7310.94 5812.73 +25.77 Ho Chi Minh 490.34 413.73 +18.52 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 407,634,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 155,140,900 181,354,277 Bangkok 11,583,116 10,765,039 Jakarta 4,461,315,000 4,355,161,417 Manila 200,271 96,366 Ho Chi Minh 49,811 50,295