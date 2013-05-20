BANGKOK, May 20 Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Monday as optimism about global growth lifted
sentiment in overseas markets while Indonesia's main index rose
to a new all-time closing high, after the appointment of a new
finance minister.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.4 percent at
5,214.97, pushing up its year-to-date gain to 21 percent,
Southeast Asia's second best, amid good buying interest in
domestically driven stocks such as Astra International Tbk
.
Indonesia named respected investment chief Muhammad Chatib
Basri as finance minister. The announcement came on the same day
the government began presenting budget proposals for next year
which assume slightly stronger growth for 2014.
Across the region, commodities related shares such as
Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's biggest rig
builder and Thailand's PTT Pcl led among gainers, along
with strong oil market.
In Bangkok, growing expectations of a policy interest rate
cut after a lower-than-expected first quarter economic number
bolstered appetite for stocks.
The SET index gained 0.95 percent to 1,643.40, the
highest close since January 1994.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 452.36 448.89 +0.77
Singapore 3454.23 3449.30 +0.14
Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1769.16 +0.45
Bangkok 1643.40 1627.96 +0.95
Jakarta 5214.97 5145.68 +1.35
Manila 7275.38 7279.87 -0.06
Ho Chi Minh 492.27 487.60 +0.96
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 452.36 424.10 +6.66
Singapore 3454.23 3167.08 +9.07
Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1688.95 +5.22
Bangkok 1643.40 1391.93 +18.07
Jakarta 5214.97 4316.69 +20.81
Manila 7275.38 5812.73 +25.16
Ho Chi Minh 492.27 413.73 +18.98
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 229,938,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 148,817,800 175,687,863
Bangkok 10,298,838 10,607,833
Jakarta 5,048,388,500 4,238,865,600
Manila 125,930 100,488
Ho Chi Minh 48,673 50,477