BANGKOK, May 20 Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Monday as optimism about global growth lifted sentiment in overseas markets while Indonesia's main index rose to a new all-time closing high, after the appointment of a new finance minister. Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.4 percent at 5,214.97, pushing up its year-to-date gain to 21 percent, Southeast Asia's second best, amid good buying interest in domestically driven stocks such as Astra International Tbk . Indonesia named respected investment chief Muhammad Chatib Basri as finance minister. The announcement came on the same day the government began presenting budget proposals for next year which assume slightly stronger growth for 2014. Across the region, commodities related shares such as Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's biggest rig builder and Thailand's PTT Pcl led among gainers, along with strong oil market. In Bangkok, growing expectations of a policy interest rate cut after a lower-than-expected first quarter economic number bolstered appetite for stocks. The SET index gained 0.95 percent to 1,643.40, the highest close since January 1994. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 452.36 448.89 +0.77 Singapore 3454.23 3449.30 +0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1769.16 +0.45 Bangkok 1643.40 1627.96 +0.95 Jakarta 5214.97 5145.68 +1.35 Manila 7275.38 7279.87 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 492.27 487.60 +0.96 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 452.36 424.10 +6.66 Singapore 3454.23 3167.08 +9.07 Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1688.95 +5.22 Bangkok 1643.40 1391.93 +18.07 Jakarta 5214.97 4316.69 +20.81 Manila 7275.38 5812.73 +25.16 Ho Chi Minh 492.27 413.73 +18.98 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 229,938,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 148,817,800 175,687,863 Bangkok 10,298,838 10,607,833 Jakarta 5,048,388,500 4,238,865,600 Manila 125,930 100,488 Ho Chi Minh 48,673 50,477