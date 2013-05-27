BANGKOK, May 27 Philippine shares suffered their biggest one-day drop since June 2012 on Monday while major Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower as investors, wary of weak global outlook, further sold the recently-rallying region. The Philippine main index finished down 2.4 percent at a one-month low of 7,097.51, extending last week's 2.4 percent fall. Despite the sell-off, it was still up 22.1 percent year-to-date, Asia's fifth best. "Fundamentally, nothing has changed. Recent credit ratings upgrades have well backed up the market. The heavy selling was due to weak external sentiment and Philippine stocks were the target of profit taking," said a Manila-based equities trader. For related credit ratings story; click Among underperformers on the day, Jakarta's Composite Index slid 1.4 percent to 5,085.13, the lowest close in more than one week. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.9 percent at 1,593.10, coming off the key 1,600 level. Investors had expected the SET index to rise to 1,700 later this year, according to Thailand's government pension fund. "Over the next two to three years, global economy may recover slowly and equities returns should still be positive ... if SET index hits 1,700, there may be some correction," Sopawadee Lertmanaschai, the fund's secretary-general told reporters. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.48 444.38 -0.65 Singapore 3391.30 3393.17 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1767.13 1773.06 -0.33 Bangkok 1593.10 1607.46 -0.89 Jakarta 5085.13 5155.09 -1.36 Manila 7097.51 7268.91 -2.36 Ho Chi Minh 512.41 500.24 +2.43 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.48 424.10 +4.10 Singapore 3391.30 3167.08 +7.08 Kuala Lumpur 1767.13 1688.95 +4.63 Bangkok 1593.10 1391.93 +14.45 Jakarta 5085.13 4316.69 +17.80 Manila 7097.51 5812.73 +22.10 Ho Chi Minh 512.41 413.73 +23.85 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 210,876,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 144,209,200 178,095,200 Bangkok 7,613,160 10,140,589 Jakarta 4,237,449,500 4,413,509,283 Manila 88,431 103,949 Ho Chi Minh 93,328 52,688