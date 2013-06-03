BANGKOK, June 3 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with Philippine shares slipping almost 4 percent and Indonesian stocks posting their biggest one-day drop in a year, amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start pulling back on quantitative easing. Leading losers on the day, the Philippine main index, closed at 6,763.38, the lowest since April 8, extending last week's 3.4 percent drop. Jakarta's Composite Index slid 1.9 percent to a one-month low of 4,971.35, led by a 2.3 percent loss in financial shares. Thai SET index was down 1.5 percent to 1,539.26, the lowest close in more than six weeks. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.63 433.76 -1.18 Singapore 3291.08 3311.37 -0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1766.33 1769.22 -0.16 Bangkok 1539.26 1562.07 -1.46 Jakarta 4971.35 5068.63 -1.92 Manila 6763.38 7021.96 -3.68 Ho Chi Minh 517.03 518.39 -0.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.63 424.10 +1.07 Singapore 3291.08 3167.08 +3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1766.33 1688.95 +4.58 Bangkok 1539.26 1391.93 +10.58 Jakarta 4971.35 4316.69 +15.17 Manila 6763.38 5812.73 +16.35 Ho Chi Minh 517.03 413.73 +24.97 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 235,344,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 155,255,700 182,147,380 Bangkok 7,442,477 9,906,229 Jakarta 5,525,317,500 4,683,899,300 Manila 126,103 108,719 Ho Chi Minh 75,928 59,925