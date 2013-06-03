BANGKOK, June 3 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday, with Philippine shares slipping almost 4 percent
and Indonesian stocks posting their biggest one-day drop in a
year, amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start pulling
back on quantitative easing.
Leading losers on the day, the Philippine main index,
closed at 6,763.38, the lowest since April 8, extending last
week's 3.4 percent drop.
Jakarta's Composite Index slid 1.9 percent to a
one-month low of 4,971.35, led by a 2.3 percent loss in
financial shares. Thai SET index was down 1.5
percent to 1,539.26, the lowest close in more than six weeks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 428.63 433.76 -1.18
Singapore 3291.08 3311.37 -0.61
Kuala Lumpur 1766.33 1769.22 -0.16
Bangkok 1539.26 1562.07 -1.46
Jakarta 4971.35 5068.63 -1.92
Manila 6763.38 7021.96 -3.68
Ho Chi Minh 517.03 518.39 -0.26
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 428.63 424.10 +1.07
Singapore 3291.08 3167.08 +3.92
Kuala Lumpur 1766.33 1688.95 +4.58
Bangkok 1539.26 1391.93 +10.58
Jakarta 4971.35 4316.69 +15.17
Manila 6763.38 5812.73 +16.35
Ho Chi Minh 517.03 413.73 +24.97
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 235,344,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 155,255,700 182,147,380
Bangkok 7,442,477 9,906,229
Jakarta 5,525,317,500 4,683,899,300
Manila 126,103 108,719
Ho Chi Minh 75,928 59,925