BANGKOK, June 4 Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia rose on Tuesday, tracking world shares as they rebounded ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the week, but Philippine shares remained weak as profit-taking continued in one of Southeast Asia's outperformers. Bangkok's SET index finished up 1.1 percent at 1,555.61 after a 5 percent drop over the past four sessions. The recently beaten-down banks led among gainers as bargain hunting emerged, traders said. Worries over the prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve tightening had triggered selling in large caps in the region. Brokers said the selling appeared overdone. "We believe that markets may be too concerned on the possible end of the QE," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report. Malaysia's main index edged up 0.6 percent to 1,776.74, ending three sessions of losses. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1 percent at 5,021.61, recouping some of the 4.5 percent loss over the past three sessions. The recent sell-off in Indonesian shares also reflected volatility in Indonesian government bond market in correlation with U.S. bond yields and recent weakness in rupiah currency , Macquarie Equities Research said in a report. "Higher Indon yields also mean potential portfolio outflows and, when combined with current account deficit, imply that pressure on the rupiah could be greater than in recent years," it said. U.S. Treasury 10-year yields have risen 50 basis points to 2.2 percent since the beginning of May 2013 while the Indonesian government 10-year yields have also increased by 50 basis pints to 6 percent, with the rupiah weakening 2 percent in the past month. The Philippine index fell 1.3 percent to 6,673.47, after Monday's 3.7 percent drop when it posted a net $78 million worth of foreign selling, Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.41 428.42 +1.40 Singapore 3291.35 3291.08 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1776.74 1766.33 +0.59 Bangkok 1555.61 1539.26 +1.06 Jakarta 5021.61 4971.35 +1.01 Manila 6673.47 6763.38 -1.33 Ho Chi Minh 510.69 517.03 -1.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.41 424.10 +2.43 Singapore 3291.35 3167.08 +3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1776.74 1688.95 +5.20 Bangkok 1555.61 1391.93 +11.76 Jakarta 5021.61 4316.69 +16.33 Manila 6673.47 5812.73 +14.81 Ho Chi Minh 510.69 413.73 +23.44 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 267,519,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 117,899,400 182,842,087 Bangkok 9,597,694 9,879,010 Jakarta 5,827,359,000 4,691,413,250 Manila 179,702 107,608 Ho Chi Minh 78,925 60,515