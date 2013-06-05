BANGKOK, June 5 Southeast Asian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday amid nervousness about the fate of U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme, with Philippine main index extending its losses to an 11-week low and Singapore benchmark at the lowest in three months. The Philippine benchmark index closed down 1.7 percent at 6,557.89, the lowest close since March 22. The sell-off sent the index to an oversold terrain, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) closing at 29.8 on the day. Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 1.5 percent to 3,243.43, the lowest close since March 4. Its 14-day RSI closed below 30, a level indicating shares are oversold. Regional large caps were among the stocks hit, with Philippine industrial conglomerate Ayala Corp, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Thailand's Krung Thai Bank Pcl among heaviest losers. Some bargain hunting emerged in beaten-down shares such as Indonesia's PT Indosat Tbk, which jumped 7.8 percent to 5,500 rupiah. Citi Research said Indosat was ASEAN's cheapest telecoms stock and was one of the fastest-growing among the ASEAN names. "A sector rotation from yield to growth names owing to rising bond yields creates an opportunity for Indosat," it said on Wednesday. The broker upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral", with the target price of 6,300 rupiahs. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.82 435.07 -1.66 Singapore 3243.43 3291.35 -1.46 Kuala Lumpur 1774.42 1776.74 -0.13 Bangkok 1522.66 1555.61 -2.12 Jakarta 5001.22 5021.61 -0.41 Manila 6557.89 6673.47 -1.73 Ho Chi Minh 514.64 510.69 +0.77 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.82 424.10 +0.88 Singapore 3243.43 3167.08 +2.41 Kuala Lumpur 1774.42 1688.95 +5.06 Bangkok 1522.66 1391.93 +9.39 Jakarta 5001.22 4316.69 +15.86 Manila 6557.89 5812.73 +12.82 Ho Chi Minh 514.64 413.73 +24.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 307,335,100 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 109,518,300 182,516,030 Bangkok 7,634,411 9,973,543 Jakarta 4,380,805,500 4,754,670,000 Manila 123,382 110,031 Ho Chi Minh 56,285 62,144