BANGKOK, June 6 Philippine stocks pared early losses to rise on Thursday amid bargain-hunting in an oversold market, while most other Southeast Asian stock indexes ended in the negative territory on doubts about quantitative easing tapering off in the United States. The Philippine main index was up 0.8 percent at 6,609.01 as selective buying in oversold blue chips such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co helped the broader market ended three sessions of losses. The rebound lifted the benchmark share index slightly above an oversold state, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closing at 32.7 versus 29.8 on Wednesday. A level of 30 or below indicates shares are oversold. "I think there has been an extreme overreaction to the Bernanke speech from last Wednesday's night, our time," the Philippine Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat said in a television interview on Thursday. "You have some sort of a technical correction but like anything, corrections tend to be also buying opportunities for others, while others are perhaps more conservative in terms of their outlook," Sicat said. Stocks in Thailand and Singapore underperformed the region. The Thai SET index dropped 2.1 percent to a two-month closing low of 1,490.21 after late sell-off. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.5 percent to 3,193.51, its lowest closing level in 2013. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.75 427.38 -0.38 Singapore 3193.51 3243.43 -1.54 Kuala Lumpur 1769.60 1774.42 -0.27 Bangkok 1490.21 1522.66 -2.13 Jakarta -- 5001.22 closed Manila 6609.01 6557.89 +0.78 Ho Chi Minh 520.90 514.64 +1.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.75 424.10 +0.39 Singapore 3193.51 3167.08 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1769.60 1688.95 +4.78 Bangkok 1490.21 1391.93 +7.06 Jakarta -- 4316.69 +15.86 Manila 6609.01 5812.73 +13.70 Ho Chi Minh 520.90 413.73 +25.90 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 313,532,700 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 167,003,100 182,464,627 Bangkok 12,687,633 9,897,135 Manila 197,261 111,207 Ho Chi Minh 72,252 62,737