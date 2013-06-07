BANGKOK, June 7 Most Southeast Asian stocks gained on Friday as shares in blue-chip firms recovered from losses early in the week, but investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data to gauge when a potential rollback of the U.S. quantitative easing begins. The Philippine index extended its gain for a second session, climbing 1.4 percent to 6,701.95, with index heavyweights such as SM Investments Corp and Philippine Long Distance Telephone among most actively traded. The index ended the week down 4.6 percent, the biggest weekly drop since May 2012, with the market seeing $189 million in net foreign outflows in the week to Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Foreign selling sent Jakarta's Composite Index 2.7 percent lower on the day to 4,865.32, the lowest close since March 26. The index posted a weekly loss of 4 percent, its worst since September 2011. Stocks in Thailand rebounded amid bargain hunting, with strong buying interest kicking in late in the session. The main SET index finished up 1.8 percent at 1,516.24, trimming its loss on the week to 2.9 percent. "Valuations have turned more supportive and the market is poised for a tactical recovery after the U.S. FOMC meeting June 18-19. We view that given modest U.S. growth and noticeably low U.S. core inflation the FOMC will not signal an imminent tapering of QE," a KGI strategist wrote in a report. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.90 425.49 +0.57 Singapore 3184.72 3193.51 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1775.59 1769.60 +0.34 Bangkok 1516.24 1490.21 +1.75 Jakarta 4865.32 5001.22 -2.72 Manila 6701.95 6609.01 +1.41 Ho Chi Minh 527.97 520.90 +1.36 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.90 424.10 +0.90 Singapore 3184.72 3167.08 +0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1775.59 1688.95 +5.13 Bangkok 1516.24 1391.93 +8.93 Jakarta 4865.32 4316.69 +12.71 Manila 6701.95 5812.73 +15.30 Ho Chi Minh 527.97 413.73 +27.61 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 276,119,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 145,169,800 183,577,810 Bangkok 8,089,805 9,984,707 Jakarta 3,773,252,000 4,771,230,900 Manila 131,762 112,347 Ho Chi Minh 74,548 63,822