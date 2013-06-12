BANGKOK, June 12 Southeast Asian stocks extended Tuesday's losses in light volume trade on Wednesday, with Thai shares dropping further after a bout of selling in index heavyweights, but Indonesian shares rebounded from oversold conditions. The Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,433.47, its lowest close in almost five months, adding to its 5 percent drop of Tuesday, when the market suffered heavy foreign-led selling. Stocks that were considered the backbone of foreign investor portfolios faced more selling on Wednesday, brokers said, with shares in Kasikornbank Pcl and Shin Corporation Pcl each sliding more than 3 percent. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam also fell, joining those in Asian and global markets, partly reflecting lingering fears of a softening of U.S. stimulus. The Jakarta Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to 4,697.88 after Tuesday's 3.5 percent drop. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 33.5 on Wednesday versus 26.5 on Tuesday. The level of 30 or below indicates shares are oversold. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.51 413.23 +2.00 Singapore 3153.48 3170.38 -0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1775.12 1779.57 -0.25 Bangkok 1433.47 1452.63 -1.32 Jakarta 4697.88 4609.95 +1.91 Manila closed 6556.65 closed Ho Chi Minh 518.24 521.95 -0.71 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.51 424.10 -0.61 Singapore 3153.48 3167.08 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1775.12 1688.95 +5.10 Bangkok 1433.47 1391.93 +2.98 Jakarta 4697.88 4316.69 +8.83 Manila closed 5812.73 +12.80 Ho Chi Minh 518.24 413.73 +25.26 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 252,414,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 165,395,600 182,878,757 Bangkok 9,892,584 9,893,563 Jakarta 5,719,222,500 4,790,836,933 Ho Chi Minh 106,723 68,249