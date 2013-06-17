BANGKOK, June 17 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged higher on Monday as investors sought bargains in
recently beaten down shares, but trade remained subdued ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
The Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent, extending
Friday's 2.1 percent rise, with trading volume at half the
monthly average. The Thai index gained 0.4 percent after
a surge of 4.4 percent on Friday, with volume at two-thirds the
monthly average.
Heavily sold markets such as the Philippines and Thailand
saw some foreign buying interest toward the end of last week.
"Thai stock market has more room to go ... foreign investors
are still interested in investment here but they are more
selective," Managing Director Prinn Panitchpakdi of CLSA
Securities (Thailand) Ltd said during a seminar in Bangkok on
Monday.
Shares in the region hovered far below recent highs hit in
late May due to foreign-led selling that reflected uncertainty
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.16 429.57 +0.14
Singapore 3183.44 3161.43 +0.70
Kuala Lumpur 1772.17 1762.19 +0.57
Bangkok 1471.04 1465.27 +0.39
Jakarta 4774.50 4760.74 +0.29
Manila 6339.41 6242.26 +1.56
Ho Chi Minh 498.52 509.03 -2.06
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.16 424.10 +1.43
Singapore 3183.44 3167.08 +0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1772.17 1688.95 +4.93
Bangkok 1471.04 1391.93 +5.68
Jakarta 4774.50 4316.69 +10.61
Manila 6339.41 5812.73 +9.06
Ho Chi Minh 498.52 413.73 +20.49
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 281,837,600 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 116,450,900 183,414,363
Bangkok 6,846,636 10,087,969
Jakarta 3,502,811,500 4,857,642,467
Manila 58,060 121,700
Ho Chi Minh 75,810 71,928