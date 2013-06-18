BANGKOK, June 18 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose for a third session on Tuesday as recently oversold shares continued to rebound, but volume slid as investors waited for more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. The Philippine composite index, which measures the performance of 30 large-cap stocks soared 2.8 percent, bringing its gains over three sessions to 6.5 percent almost paring last week's loss. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.4 percent, adding to the previous two-session rally of 3.6 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1.5 percent after a combined gain of 1.7 percent on Monday and Friday. The Thai benchmark SET index bucked the trend, dropping nearly 3 percent to 1,427.42, as market players took profits late in session with the index near a psychological resistance of 1,500. "The uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus policy is still in the market and we have those short-term players who wanted to lock profits after two-day gains," said Teerawut Kanniphakul, a strategist at CIMB Securities (Thailand). The Thai stock market racked up a 4.8 percent gain in two sessions to Monday due to short-covering, but concerns about the U.S. monetary policy kept more investors on the sidelines. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.81 430.10 -0.53 Singapore 3229.55 3183.44 +1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1774.05 1772.17 +0.11 Bangkok 1427.42 1471.04 -2.97 Jakarta 4840.45 4774.50 +1.38 Manila 6518.77 6339.41 +2.83 Ho Chi Minh 498.88 498.52 +0.07 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 427.81 424.10 +0.87 Singapore 3229.55 3167.08 +1.97 Kuala Lumpur 1774.05 1688.95 +5.04 Bangkok 1427.42 1391.93 +2.55 Jakarta 4840.45 4316.69 +12.13 Manila 6518.77 5812.73 +12.15 Ho Chi Minh 498.88 413.73 +20.58 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 272,140,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 120,170,400 179,420,780 Bangkok 11,038,361 9,971,623 Jakarta 4,659,277,500 4,817,255,233 Manila 105,693 121,233 Ho Chi Minh 55,766 72,688