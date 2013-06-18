BANGKOK, June 18 Most Southeast Asian stocks
rose for a third session on Tuesday as recently oversold shares
continued to rebound, but volume slid as investors waited for
more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
The Philippine composite index, which measures the
performance of 30 large-cap stocks soared 2.8 percent, bringing
its gains over three sessions to 6.5 percent almost paring last
week's loss.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.4 percent, adding
to the previous two-session rally of 3.6 percent, while
Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1.5 percent
after a combined gain of 1.7 percent on Monday and Friday.
The Thai benchmark SET index bucked the trend,
dropping nearly 3 percent to 1,427.42, as market players took
profits late in session with the index near a psychological
resistance of 1,500.
"The uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus policy is still in
the market and we have those short-term players who wanted to
lock profits after two-day gains," said Teerawut Kanniphakul, a
strategist at CIMB Securities (Thailand).
The Thai stock market racked up a 4.8 percent gain in two
sessions to Monday due to short-covering, but concerns about the
U.S. monetary policy kept more investors on the sidelines.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.81 430.10 -0.53
Singapore 3229.55 3183.44 +1.45
Kuala Lumpur 1774.05 1772.17 +0.11
Bangkok 1427.42 1471.04 -2.97
Jakarta 4840.45 4774.50 +1.38
Manila 6518.77 6339.41 +2.83
Ho Chi Minh 498.88 498.52 +0.07
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 427.81 424.10 +0.87
Singapore 3229.55 3167.08 +1.97
Kuala Lumpur 1774.05 1688.95 +5.04
Bangkok 1427.42 1391.93 +2.55
Jakarta 4840.45 4316.69 +12.13
Manila 6518.77 5812.73 +12.15
Ho Chi Minh 498.88 413.73 +20.58
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 272,140,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 120,170,400 179,420,780
Bangkok 11,038,361 9,971,623
Jakarta 4,659,277,500 4,817,255,233
Manila 105,693 121,233
Ho Chi Minh 55,766 72,688