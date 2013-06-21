BANGKOK, June 21 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its asset-buying programme, but late bargain-hunting helped the heavily sold emerging region recoup some losses. After a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 2.5 percent after earlier falling 3.5 percent. It closed at 4,515.37, the lowest in more than four months. It lost 5.2 percent on the week, the biggest since September 2011, and was the worst performer in the region as the potential impact of higher fuel prices on inflation and the economy further dented the weak market mood. "The fuel price hike is short-term pain but longer-term gain," said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta. "In the short term, inflation and interest rates would rise, but at the same time this should allow for our currency to strengthen, helped also by improved current account deficit due to less oil imports," he said. Technical indicators also showed Indonesian shares were ripe for a correction after a rally of almost 9 percent from a low of 4,500 level on June 12 to around the 4,900 level in intra-day trading early this week, according to brokers in Jakarta. Other sharemarkets had a poor week after the Fed's explicit signal on slowing the pace of its bond-buying programme, known as quantitative easing. The Thai SET index closed down 0.12 percent at 1,400.50, bouncing back after late buying and trimming its losses on the week to 4.4 percent. Philippine shares fell 2.3 percent on the day, losing 0.96 percent in the week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.98 414.93 +0.25 Singapore 3124.45 3133.26 -0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1755.85 1762.34 -0.37 Bangkok 1400.50 1402.19 -0.12 Jakarta 4515.37 4629.99 -2.48 Manila 6182.17 6326.67 -2.28 Ho Chi Minh 498.84 499.51 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.98 424.10 -1.91 Singapore 3124.45 3167.08 -1.35 Kuala Lumpur 1755.85 1688.95 +3.96 Bangkok 1400.50 1391.93 +0.62 Jakarta 4515.37 4316.69 +4.60 Manila 6182.17 5812.73 +6.36 Ho Chi Minh 498.84 413.73 +20.57 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 408,945,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 313,697,900 158,855,860 Bangkok 10,636,698 10,115,594 Jakarta 4,885,501,000 4,821,307,233 Manila 138,271 120,795 Ho Chi Minh 94,145 70,202