BANGKOK, June 21 Most Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Friday on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan
to scale back its asset-buying programme, but late
bargain-hunting helped the heavily sold emerging region recoup
some losses.
After a choppy session, Jakarta's Composite Index
ended down 2.5 percent after earlier falling 3.5 percent. It
closed at 4,515.37, the lowest in more than four months.
It lost 5.2 percent on the week, the biggest since September
2011, and was the worst performer in the region as the potential
impact of higher fuel prices on inflation and the economy
further dented the weak market mood.
"The fuel price hike is short-term pain but longer-term
gain," said Harry Su, head of research at broker Bahana
Securities in Jakarta.
"In the short term, inflation and interest rates would rise,
but at the same time this should allow for our currency to
strengthen, helped also by improved current account deficit due
to less oil imports," he said.
Technical indicators also showed Indonesian shares were ripe
for a correction after a rally of almost 9 percent from a low of
4,500 level on June 12 to around the 4,900 level in intra-day
trading early this week, according to brokers in Jakarta.
Other sharemarkets had a poor week after the Fed's explicit
signal on slowing the pace of its bond-buying programme, known
as quantitative easing.
The Thai SET index closed down 0.12 percent at
1,400.50, bouncing back after late buying and trimming its
losses on the week to 4.4 percent. Philippine shares fell
2.3 percent on the day, losing 0.96 percent in the week.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.98 414.93 +0.25
Singapore 3124.45 3133.26 -0.28
Kuala Lumpur 1755.85 1762.34 -0.37
Bangkok 1400.50 1402.19 -0.12
Jakarta 4515.37 4629.99 -2.48
Manila 6182.17 6326.67 -2.28
Ho Chi Minh 498.84 499.51 -0.13
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 415.98 424.10 -1.91
Singapore 3124.45 3167.08 -1.35
Kuala Lumpur 1755.85 1688.95 +3.96
Bangkok 1400.50 1391.93 +0.62
Jakarta 4515.37 4316.69 +4.60
Manila 6182.17 5812.73 +6.36
Ho Chi Minh 498.84 413.73 +20.57
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 408,945,800 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 313,697,900 158,855,860
Bangkok 10,636,698 10,115,594
Jakarta 4,885,501,000 4,821,307,233
Manila 138,271 120,795
Ho Chi Minh 94,145 70,202