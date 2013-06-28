June 28 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose for a third session on Friday to end the week strongly, with Indonesia and Malaysia seeing net foreign inflows on improved sentiment after U.S. central bankers moved to ease fears of an early withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Indonesia saw $98.87 million in net foreign inflows on Friday, its highest since May 2, while in Malaysia net foreign buying was $120.18 million. The region's markets posted strong gains during the week with Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia posting their first weekly gains in the last six, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's main index jumped 8.8 percent on the week, with a 9.1 percent gain in the last three sessions, while the Philippines' main index added 8.3 percent on the week, with an 11.7 jump in the last three. On Friday, the Philippines rose 2.2 percent to its highest close since June 19, Indonesia gained 3.1 percent to its peak close since June 18, and Malaysia's main index added 1.3 percent to close at a more than one-week high. The Thai SET index gained for a fourth session, rising 0.4 percent to its highest close since June 17. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1 percent, its fourth straight session of gains, led by real estate sector shares. Vietnam's benchmark VN index, however, bucked the trend, edging down 0.4 percent as investors took profits. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.70 424.34 +1.50 Singapore 3150.44 3118.03 +1.04 Kuala Lumpur 1773.54 1751.57 +1.25 Bangkok 1451.90 1446.45 +0.38 Jakarta 4818.90 4675.75 +3.06 Manila 6465.28 6328.00 +2.17 Ho Chi Minh 481.13 482.95 -0.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.70 424.10 +1.56 Singapore 3150.44 3167.08 -0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1773.54 1688.95 +5.01 Bangkok 1451.90 1391.93 +4.31 Jakarta 4818.90 4316.69 +11.63 Manila 6465.28 5812.73 +11.23 Ho Chi Minh 481.13 413.73 +16.29 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.