BANGKOK, July 1 Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Monday as risk-averse investors continued to
worry over the stimulus cut in the United States and a slowdown
in China, while lower-than-expected inflation numbers hurt
market sentiment in Indonesia.
Share markets saw light trading session as global
uncertainties kept funds cautious of putting money in risky
assets. Indonesia and Vietnam each saw trading volume falling
nearly half of a full day average over the past 30 sessions.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.17 430.70 -0.12
Singapore 3140.93 3150.44 -0.30
Kuala Lumpur 1775.14 1773.54 +0.09
Bangkok -- 1451.90 --
Jakarta 4777.45 4818.89 -0.86
Manila 6526.62 6465.28 +0.95
Ho Chi Minh 480.04 481.13 -0.23
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 430.17 424.10 +1.43
Singapore 3140.93 3167.08 -0.83
Kuala Lumpur 1775.14 1688.95 +5.10
Bangkok -- 1391.93 +4.31
Jakarta 4777.45 4316.69 +10.67
Manila 6526.62 5812.73 +12.28
Ho Chi Minh 480.04 413.73 +16.03
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 211,981,300 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 130,091,200 170,122,113
Jakarta 2,220,982,500 4,761,635,567
Manila 110,818 132,192
Ho Chi Minh 35,055 73,515