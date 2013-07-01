BANGKOK, July 1 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Monday as risk-averse investors continued to worry over the stimulus cut in the United States and a slowdown in China, while lower-than-expected inflation numbers hurt market sentiment in Indonesia. Share markets saw light trading session as global uncertainties kept funds cautious of putting money in risky assets. Indonesia and Vietnam each saw trading volume falling nearly half of a full day average over the past 30 sessions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.17 430.70 -0.12 Singapore 3140.93 3150.44 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1775.14 1773.54 +0.09 Bangkok -- 1451.90 -- Jakarta 4777.45 4818.89 -0.86 Manila 6526.62 6465.28 +0.95 Ho Chi Minh 480.04 481.13 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.17 424.10 +1.43 Singapore 3140.93 3167.08 -0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1775.14 1688.95 +5.10 Bangkok -- 1391.93 +4.31 Jakarta 4777.45 4316.69 +10.67 Manila 6526.62 5812.73 +12.28 Ho Chi Minh 480.04 413.73 +16.03 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 211,981,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 130,091,200 170,122,113 Jakarta 2,220,982,500 4,761,635,567 Manila 110,818 132,192 Ho Chi Minh 35,055 73,515