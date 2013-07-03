UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank to raise 8 bln euros, plans major reorganisation
* Expects further 2 bln euros from disposals and asset management IPO
July 3 Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 3.2 percent on Wednesday to close at 4,577.15, the lowest since June 25, while Malaysia's main share index pared early gains to finish 0.15 percent lower at 1,769.21.
Late selling came as broader Asia pulled lower on Wednesday, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbling 2.4 percent.
* Expects further 2 bln euros from disposals and asset management IPO
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Technology companies have been a driving force behind the U.S. stock market's recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by U.S. corporations.