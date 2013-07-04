BANGKOK, July 4 Southeast Asian stock markets
rebounded amid gains in broader Asia on Thursday as investors
selectively bought shares in the oversold region, but global
caution remained ahead of key events including Friday's U.S.
jobs data.
Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) led among the
region's gainers, climbing 0.7 percent to 4,611.11 after a
cumulative 5.1 percent loss over the past three sessions, with
foreign investors selling $158 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Technical indicators pointed to a further rise in JCI to
4,641 levels, according to broker Trimegah Securities.
Recently beaten-down shares such as cement maker Indocement
Tbk jumped as much as 2.3 percent, erasing some of its
three-session drop of 9.5 percent.
Banks rose 1 percent after a 5.3 percent loss in
the past two days. Bahana Securities said the recent fuel price
hike, which has led to changes in some macroeconomic indicators,
translated to a downward revision in its loan growth target by
nearly 200 basis points to 19 percent.
Stocks in Singapore rose 0.9 percent, reversing
Wednesday's 1.4 percent fall, while Malaysian shares
edged 0.1 percent higher after posting minor losses on Tuesday
and Wednesday as local institutions bought shares.
The Malaysian bourse said local institutions were net buyers
on Tuesday and Wednesday of 173 million ringgit ($54.29 million)
worth of shares, countering sales by foreign and domestic retail
investors.
Vietnamese shares inched up 0.2 percent after ending
0.5 percent lower on Wednesday. Philippine stocks were
nearly flat after gaining early in the day while Thai stocks
drifted into negative territory after an initial
rebound.
"We believe the situation of foreign flows will be on and
off at least until Friday when the U.S. is set to release June
non-farm payrolls and unemployment," strategist Rakpong
Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities wrote in a strategy report.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 424.96 423.33 +0.39
Singapore 3157.12 3129.49 +0.88
Kuala Lumpur 1771.18 1769.21 +0.11
Bangkok 1441.23 1443.57 -0.16
Jakarta 4611.11 4577.15 +0.74
Manila 6474.84 6480.12 -0.08
Ho Chi Minh 488.28 487.35 +0.19