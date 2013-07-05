BANGKOK, July 5 Most Southeast Asian stocks gained in light volume on Friday as investors bought regional large caps after signs of easier policies ahead by central banks in the UK and Europe, but caution remained ahead of a U.S. jobs report. Share markets in the region still marked a loss on the week, led by Indonesia's 4.5 percent drop. In Bangkok, late-buying in large cap energy and banking shares pushed the main SET index up 0.7 percent on the day, lowering its weekly loss to 0.7 percent, the region's second-worst performer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.74 423.62 +0.50 Singapore 3169.73 3147.12 +0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1772.27 1771.34 +0.05 Bangkok 1441.33 1430.88 +0.73 Jakarta 4602.81 4581.93 +0.46 Manila 6500.48 6464.26 +0.56 Ho Chi Minh 485.66 487.22 -0.32 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 425.74 424.10 +0.39 Singapore 3169.73 3167.08 +0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1772.27 1688.95 +4.93 Bangkok 1441.33 1391.93 +3.55 Jakarta 4602.81 4316.69 +6.63 Manila 6500.48 5812.73 +11.83 Ho Chi Minh 485.66 413.73 +17.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 131,593,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 120,151,000 170,344,357 Bangkok 5,857,876 9,771,835 Jakarta 2,397,325,500 4,432,673,333 Manila 44,453 131,627 Ho Chi Minh 38,315 69,312