Sept 9 Southeast Asian stocks made strong gains on Monday, led by Thailand and Indonesia, on China's upbeat export data and hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases. Thailand's main stock index jumped 3.6 percent, its highest daily gain since July 11, to hit a three-week closing high, led by banks. Jakarta's Composite Index recorded its highest gain since June 28, rising 2.9 percent to its peak since Aug. 30, also helped by Indonesia's financials. Regional share markets staged a mild rebound last week following a plunge in August amid rising risk aversion and concerns about a potential cut in monetary stimulus in the United States. However, disappointing U.S. job data has sparked views that the Fed could cut its stimulus by less than what was anticipated. Singapore's Straits Times index also jumped 1.3 percent to a two-week high, led by banks. DBS Group shares gained 2.3 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 1.9 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 1.2 percent. Stock indices in Malaysia gained 1.4 percent to a three-week high and the Philippines rose 0.4 percent. Vietnam's main stock index bucked the trend to fall 2.1 percent on profit taking in blue-chip firms. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.99 380.12 +2.60 Singapore 3088.20 3048.35 +1.31 Kuala Lumpur 1747.03 1723.80 +1.35 Bangkok 1384.31 1336.25 +3.60 Jakarta 4191.26 4072.35 +2.92 Manila 5997.04 5974.62 +0.38 Ho Chi Minh 470.16 480.03 +2.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.99 424.10 -8.04 Singapore 3088.20 3167.08 -2.49 Kuala Lumpur 1747.03 1688.95 +3.44 Bangkok 1384.31 1391.93 -0.55 Jakarta 4191.26 4316.69 -2.91 Manila 5997.04 5812.73 +3.17 Ho Chi Minh 470.16 413.73 +13.64 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.