Sept 10 All Southeast Asian stocks gained on Tuesday, led by Indonesia, on China's upbeat industrial output data and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria amid hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases. Jakarta's Composite Index, the worst performer in the region this year, recorded its highest intraday gain since October 2011. It rose 4 percent to close at its highest level since Aug. 16, helped by financial shares. John Teja, director of Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities, said a rise in the rupiah and strong regional market boosted Indonesian stocks. "All counters were up except coal and other hard commodities," he said, citing receding fears of a U.S. strike on Syria. Markets were also buoyed by stronger-than-expected industrial output data from China that reinforced other signs that the world's second-largest economy was stabilising after slowing for more than two years. Thailand's main stock index gained 0.6 percent to a three-week high, while the Philippines jumped 1.6 percent to its highest since Aug. 26. Regional share markets staged a mild rebound last week following a plunge in August amid rising risk aversion and concerns about a potential cut in monetary stimulus in the United States. Singapore's Straits Times index also rose 1.2 percent to a near three-week high, while Malaysia's index gained 1 percent to more than three-week high. The Philippines rose 0.4 percent. Malaysia attracted $83.5 million of foreign inflows into stocks, bourse data showed. Vietnam's main stock index added 0.9 percent mainly due to technical adjustments. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.45 389.93 +1.67 Singapore 3123.89 3088.20 +1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1764.95 1747.03 +1.03 Bangkok 1393.17 1384.31 +0.64 Jakarta 4358.14 4191.26 +3.98 Manila 6089.72 5997.04 +1.55 Ho Chi Minh 474.53 470.16 +0.93 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 396.45 424.10 -6.52 Singapore 3123.89 3167.08 -1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1764.95 1688.95 +4.50 Bangkok 1393.17 1391.93 +0.09 Jakarta 4358.14 4316.69 +0.96 Manila 6069.72 5812.73 +4.77 Ho Chi Minh 474.53 413.73 +14.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.