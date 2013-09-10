Sept 10 All Southeast Asian stocks gained on
Tuesday, led by Indonesia, on China's upbeat industrial output
data and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria amid
hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less
aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases.
Jakarta's Composite Index, the worst performer in
the region this year, recorded its highest intraday gain since
October 2011. It rose 4 percent to close at its highest level
since Aug. 16, helped by financial shares.
John Teja, director of Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities,
said a rise in the rupiah and strong regional market
boosted Indonesian stocks.
"All counters were up except coal and other hard
commodities," he said, citing receding fears of a U.S. strike on
Syria.
Markets were also buoyed by stronger-than-expected
industrial output data from China that reinforced other signs
that the world's second-largest economy was stabilising after
slowing for more than two years.
Thailand's main stock index gained 0.6 percent to a
three-week high, while the Philippines jumped 1.6 percent
to its highest since Aug. 26.
Regional share markets staged a mild rebound last week
following a plunge in August amid rising risk aversion and
concerns about a potential cut in monetary stimulus in the
United States.
Singapore's Straits Times index also rose 1.2
percent to a near three-week high, while Malaysia's index
gained 1 percent to more than three-week high. The
Philippines rose 0.4 percent.
Malaysia attracted $83.5 million of foreign inflows into
stocks, bourse data showed.
Vietnam's main stock index added 0.9 percent mainly
due to technical adjustments.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 396.45 389.93 +1.67
Singapore 3123.89 3088.20 +1.16
Kuala Lumpur 1764.95 1747.03 +1.03
Bangkok 1393.17 1384.31 +0.64
Jakarta 4358.14 4191.26 +3.98
Manila 6089.72 5997.04 +1.55
Ho Chi Minh 474.53 470.16 +0.93
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 396.45 424.10 -6.52
Singapore 3123.89 3167.08 -1.36
Kuala Lumpur 1764.95 1688.95 +4.50
Bangkok 1393.17 1391.93 +0.09
Jakarta 4358.14 4316.69 +0.96
Manila 6069.72 5812.73 +4.77
Ho Chi Minh 474.53 413.73 +14.70
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.