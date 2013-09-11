Sept 11 Most Southeast Asian stocks made modest
gains on Wednesday led by the Philippines on continued optimism
over an improving global economy, but Indonesia and Singapore
retreated after strong gains in the previous three sessions.
The region's markets have mostly gained this week on
improving global economic outlook due to China's
stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat
exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on
Syria.
Hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less
aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases after
disappointing U.S. job data also helped boost sentiment.
Manila's main stock index, which had gained in the
previous three straight sessions, jumped 2.1 percent to hit a
near four-week high, while Thailand's stock index rose
for a fifth straight session, adding 1.3 percent, to hit a near
four-week high.
Jakarta's Composite Index, which jumped 7.6 percent
in the previous three sessions, eased 0.2 percent from its
previous session's three-week high and analysts attributed the
fall to corporate earnings downgrade, foreign outflows exerting
pressure on the currency and interest rates.
Singapore's Straits Times index also lost 0.5
percent from its near three-week high, weighed by a more than 4
percent decline in both Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd.
Malaysia, which attracted $62.07 million of foreign
inflows into stocks on Wednesday, gained 0.2 percent, while
Vietnam's main stock index added 0.4 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 398.97 396.27 +0.68
Singapore 3108.19 3123.89 -0.50
Kuala Lumpur 1768.48 1764.95 +0.20
Bangkok 1411.18 1393.17 +1.29
Jakarta 4349.42 4358.14 -0.20
Manila 6214.90 6089.72 +2.06
Ho Chi Minh 476.40 474.53 +0.39
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 398.97 424.10 -5.93
Singapore 3108.19 3167.08 -1.86
Kuala Lumpur 1768.48 1688.95 +4.71
Bangkok 1411.18 1391.93 +1.39
Jakarta 4349.42 4316.69 +0.76
Manila 6214.90 5812.73 +6.92
Ho Chi Minh 476.40 413.73 +15.15
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.