Sept 11 Most Southeast Asian stocks made modest gains on Wednesday led by the Philippines on continued optimism over an improving global economy, but Indonesia and Singapore retreated after strong gains in the previous three sessions. The region's markets have mostly gained this week on improving global economic outlook due to China's stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria. Hopes that the U.S. central bank would delay, or be less aggressive in, tapering its monthly bond purchases after disappointing U.S. job data also helped boost sentiment. Manila's main stock index, which had gained in the previous three straight sessions, jumped 2.1 percent to hit a near four-week high, while Thailand's stock index rose for a fifth straight session, adding 1.3 percent, to hit a near four-week high. Jakarta's Composite Index, which jumped 7.6 percent in the previous three sessions, eased 0.2 percent from its previous session's three-week high and analysts attributed the fall to corporate earnings downgrade, foreign outflows exerting pressure on the currency and interest rates. Singapore's Straits Times index also lost 0.5 percent from its near three-week high, weighed by a more than 4 percent decline in both Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. Malaysia, which attracted $62.07 million of foreign inflows into stocks on Wednesday, gained 0.2 percent, while Vietnam's main stock index added 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.97 396.27 +0.68 Singapore 3108.19 3123.89 -0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1768.48 1764.95 +0.20 Bangkok 1411.18 1393.17 +1.29 Jakarta 4349.42 4358.14 -0.20 Manila 6214.90 6089.72 +2.06 Ho Chi Minh 476.40 474.53 +0.39 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.97 424.10 -5.93 Singapore 3108.19 3167.08 -1.86 Kuala Lumpur 1768.48 1688.95 +4.71 Bangkok 1411.18 1391.93 +1.39 Jakarta 4349.42 4316.69 +0.76 Manila 6214.90 5812.73 +6.92 Ho Chi Minh 476.40 413.73 +15.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.