Sept 12 Stock markets in Thailand and the Philippines retreated from their near four-week highs on Thursday after early gains while others mostly moved in sideways as investors awaited cues from a U.S. Fed meeting next week on the future of its stimulus programme. Thailand's stock index lost 0.9 percent after trading firmer in the early trade, snapping a five straight session gaining streak, from its near four week high. Manila's main stock index, which had gained 4.3 percent in the previous four sessions, edged down 0.3 percent from a near four-week low. After the market closed, the Philippine central bank held its benchmark rate and the rate on its special deposit account (SDA) facility steady. Analysts said markets have been waiting for cues for the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week with hopes of the United States may begin scaling back its monthly asset-buying programme, but less aggressively than it was originally planned after Friday's disappointing jobs data. Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent before Bank Indonesia hiked interest rates in a surprise move, signalling growing alarm over rupiah, which hit a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday before recovering. The region's markets have mostly gained this week on improving global economic outlook due to China's stronger-than-expected industrial output data following upbeat exports numbers, and receding fears of a U.S. military strike on Syria. Singapore's Straits Times index edged up 0.4 to its near three-week high, Malaysia ended 0.2 percent firmer at more than three-week high. Vietnam's main stock index ended 0.2 percent weaker with investors in cautious mood or awaiting portfolio restructuring by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) next week, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.40 396.27 +0.42 Singapore 3121.08 3108.19 +0.41 Kuala Lumpur 1772.40 1768.48 +0.22 Bangkok 1397.90 1411.18 -0.94 Jakarta 4356.60 4349.42 +0.17 Manila 6195.61 6214.90 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 475.59 476.40 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.40 424.10 -5.82 Singapore 3121.08 3167.08 -1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1772.40 1688.95 +4.94 Bangkok 1397.90 1391.93 +0.43 Jakarta 4356.60 4316.69 +0.92 Manila 6195.61 5812.73 +6.59 Ho Chi Minh 475.59 413.73 +14.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.