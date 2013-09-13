Sept 13 Indonesian stocks posted the highest overall gains for the week in Southeast Asia though the markets moved sideways on Friday as investors awaited cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week on the future of its stimulus programme. Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 7.4 percent this week, followed by Thailand's stock index, which gained 4.9 percent. Malaysia and the Philippines also rose 2.7 percent each, while Singapore's Straits Times index added 2.4 percent on the week. On Friday, however, markets moved sideways with Manila falling 1 percent, Kuala Lumpur ending 0.1 percent weaker, and Singapore slightly down. Indonesia ended 0.4 percent higher at a four-week closing high, a day after the country's central bank raised interest rates to shore up its ailing rupiah currency, which hit a 4-1/2 year low. Thailand's SET index added 0.2 percent on Friday. Vietnam's main stock index ended 0.2 percent stronger on low trading volume as investors waited for changes in exchange-traded funds' portfolios next week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.87 399.44 -0.39 Singapore 3120.30 3121.08 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1770.80 1772.40 -0.09 Bangkok 1401.08 1397.90 +0.23 Jakarta 4375.54 4356.61 +0.43 Manila 6133.24 6195.61 -1.01 Ho Chi Minh 476.42 475.59 +0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.87 424.10 -6.18 Singapore 3120.30 3167.08 -1.48 Kuala Lumpur 1770.80 1688.95 +4.85 Bangkok 1401.08 1391.93 +0.66 Jakarta 4375.54 4316.69 +1.36 Manila 6133.24 5812.73 +5.51 Ho Chi Minh 476.42 413.73 +15.15 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.