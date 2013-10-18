BANGKOK, Oct 18 Most Southeast Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, poised for modest gains on the week, as investors piled into regional large caps after strong quarterly results, with solid Chinese data supporting sentiment across Asian stock markets. Singapore-listed Keppel Corp, the builder of offshore oil rigs, rose about 1 percent after it posted a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. The key Straits Times Index edged up 0.3 percent, on track for a weekly gain of 0.6 percent, building on a 1.3 percent rise on the previous week. Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines outperformed, with Thai SET index gaining 0.9 percent at midday and the Philippine main index adding 0.6 percent, both climbing around 1.7 percent week to date. Shares in Bangkok Bank jumped 2.5 percent after Thailand's largest lender by assets reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates. Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp were the top percentage gainer on the Philippine benchmark index, up 5.2 percent, after a report that the conglomerate is set to distribute shares in its controlling shareholder Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. Indonesia was among weak spot, with Jakarta's composite index drifting slightly into negative territory, led by losses in the biggest firm Astra International due to weak outlook of auto sales next year. Shares in coal miners, including Adaro Energy and Harum Energy, bucked the trend, with brokers citing a report involving stricter regulation on Chinese coal mines that could contract world coal supply. "It appears that sentiment wise, this news has provided some positive share price boost towards the Indonesian listed coal companies," broker Bahana Securities said in a report. The benchmark Indonesian index is set to end the week 0.2 percent lower. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0602 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.91 420.69 +0.53 Singapore 3197.60 3186.62 +0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1797.32 1797.42 -0.01 Bangkok 1482.17 1469.09 +0.89 Jakarta 4513.13 4518.93 -0.13 Manila 6601.11 6560.88 +0.61 Ho Chi Minh 500.21 499.59 +0.12