BANGKOK, Oct 22 Most Southeast Asian stocks were weaker-to-flat on Tuesday ahead of U.S. jobs data, with Indonesia's benchmark retreating from three sessions of gains and the Thai index trimming most early gains in range-bound trade ahead of a market holiday. Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) was down 1.3 percent, after a 1.9 percent rise over the past three days. Among actively traded shares, PT Semen Indonesia fell 3.1 percent after a 13 percent rally over the past two weeks. Technical-led selling weighed on the broader market, according to brokers in Jakarta. "After increasing in past sessions to 4,578 level, today JCI is expected to decrease within the range of 4,484-4,625," said an analyst at Trimegah Securities. The key JCI index was at 4,518.07 at 0641 GMT. Thailand's SET index was up 0.2 percent at midday, helped by selective buying in growth stocks such as airport operator Airports of Thailand. Shares in Krung Thai Bank eased 0.5 percent after reporting weak quarterly earnings. The Thai stock market will be shut on Wednesday and reopen on Thursday. Among the gainers, the Philippine main index edged up 0.3 percent as battered large-caps rebounded. Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone, the second-biggest firm by market value, was up 1.3 percent, after Monday's fall to a six-week closing low. In Asia, shares pulled back from a five-month high as markets braced for U.S. jobs data that could decide whether the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing its stimulus this year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0641 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.37 420.71 -0.08 Singapore 3206.65 3195.76 +0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1801.00 1802.61 -0.09 Bangkok 1451.49 1448.54 +0.20 Jakarta 4518.07 4578.18 -1.31 Manila 6618.97 6597.56 +0.32 Ho Chi Minh 499.51 501.57 -0.41