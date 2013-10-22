BANGKOK, Oct 22 Indonesian shares retreated on Tuesday after three sessions of gains as foreign investors continued selling, while most other stock markets in Southeast Asia posted modest gains ahead of U.S. jobs data. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.4 percent to 4,512.74, slightly off its intra-day low, led down by a 3.2 percent slide in state-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, the second-biggest firm by market value. Foreign investors offloaded Indonesian shares worth a net $98 million on the day, after withdrawing $74 million over past four sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed. In Bangkok, market players bought shares in late trading hours, sending the key SET index 0.6 percent higher. Among actively traded, shares in Siam Commercial Bank climbed almost 1 percent after Monday's 3.4 percent loss. Thai bourse said foreign investors were net sellers of $21.55 million on the day after their net purchase of $73 million in the past three straight sessions. Trading volume on Thai stock market was relatively light ahead of a public holiday on Wednesday. The market will resume trading on Thursday. Local brokers said domestic political issues would be a drag on the market in the near term amid concerns that the government's amnesty bill that aimed to annul legal cases involving the coup in 2006 would lead to street protests. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.39 420.71 -0.08 Singapore 3210.21 3195.76 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1803.58 1802.61 +0.05 Bangkok 1457.36 1448.54 +0.61 Jakarta 4512.74 4578.18 -1.43 Manila 6603.60 6597.56 +0.09 Ho Chi Minh 500.57 501.57 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.39 424.10 -0.87 Singapore 3210.21 3167.08 +1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1803.58 1688.95 +6.79 Bangkok 1457.36 1391.93 +4.70 Jakarta 4512.74 4316.69 +4.54 Manila 6603.60 5812.73 +13.61 Ho Chi Minh 500.57 413.73 +20.99 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,212,600 211,927,238 Kuala Lumpur 123,845,000 127,282,437 Bangkok 7,188,805 9,059,895 Jakarta 3,001,946,500 4,035,214,617 Manila 89,660 93,894 Ho Chi Minh 74,971 59,014