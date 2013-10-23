Oct 23 Malaysian shares closed at a record high
on Wednesday, led by shares in SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd
, while most other indexes in Southeast Asia ended
firmer, though they surrendered some of the early gains on fears
over tighter policy in China after a weak U.S. jobs data report.
Malaysia's main share index ended 0.6 percent higher
at 1,814.11, its all-time closing high, surpassing an earlier
peak close of 1810.00 hit on July 24, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Malaysian oilfield service provider SapuraKencana's shares
jumped 5.4 percent, outperforming the broader market, after it
agreed to pay $898 million to buy Newfield Exploration Co's
Malaysian oil and gas assets.
Other markets ended moderately firmer as concerns about a
weaker U.S. economy after disappointing jobs data on Tuesday
kept the gains in check.
Expectations of tighter monetary policy in China also
weighed on the markets. Beijing is concerned that unexpected
increases in inflation and property prices may be partly
attributable to liquidity washing into the interbank market.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, led by
financials. The Philippines' share index added 0.5
percent to a more than two-month high.
Vietnam, the region's best performing index this
year, rose 0.7 percent to its highest since late August, lifted
by an optimistic economic outlook, analysts said.
Singapore bucked the trend with the benchmark Straits Times
Index ending down 0.2 percent, led by a 0.8 percent
fall in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. The index
touched a one-month high of 3235.25 in early trade.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.17 420.96 +0.29
Singapore 3204.80 3210.21 -0.17
Kuala Lumpur 1814.11 1803.58 +0.58
Bangkok - 1457.36 -
Jakarta 4546.50 4512.74 +0.75
Manila 6635.11 6603.60 +0.48
Ho Chi Minh 504.05 500.57 +0.70
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 422.17 424.10 -0.45
Singapore 3204.80 3167.08 +1.19
Kuala Lumpur 1814.11 1688.95 +7.41
Bangkok 1457.36 1391.93 +4.70
Jakarta 4546.50 4316.69 +5.32
Manila 6635.11 5812.73 +14.51
Ho Chi Minh 504.05 413.73 +20.33
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.