BANGKOK, Oct 25 Southeast Asian stocks fell on Friday, tracking weakness in other Asian markets as worries continued over tighter cash markets in China and Malaysian shares retreated ahead of the government's budget announcement due later in the day. The Malaysian index eased 0.3 percent after rising for seven consecutive sessions, sending the benchmark to a record closing high of 1,818.93 on Thursday. Trading volume was 25 percent of its daily average over the past 30 sessions. Despite the fall, Malaysian shares were on track to post a weekly gain of 0.8 percent for a fourth consecutive week and be among the outperformers in Southeast Asia. Among the weak spots, the Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent. It is set to fall almost 2 percent on the week, after three weeks of gains, amid selling led by domestic funds. The Thai exchange saw lacklustre trade as market players turned cautious after the Bank of Thailand cut 2013 GDP growth forecast to 3.7 percent from 4.2 percent. Singapore's index was down 0.2 percent but remained on course for a third week of rise, while three stocks including Blumont Group Ltd, that have become targets of a government investigation, tumbled. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.01 percent. It is set to post a modest gain on the week, rising for a second straight week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0750 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 424.78 425.18 -0.09 Singapore 3212.19 3217.95 -0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1813.58 1818.93 -0.29 Bangkok 1460.05 1466.32 -0.43 Jakarta 4578.92 4594.85 -0.36 Manila 6554.63 6583.77 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 501.12 501.17 -0.01