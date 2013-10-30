BANGKOK, Oct 30 Thai stocks ended at their lowest in almost four weeks on Wednesday as concerns over political tensions spurred selling while other Southeast Asian stocks edged higher on market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus policy. The Thai SET index underperformed the region, down 1.7 percent at 1,431.12, its lowest close since Oct. 7. Large caps such as Advanced Info Service, PTT and Shin Corporation were among those actively traded. "Selling flows from domestic investors were a bit dominant. The weak sentiment was mainly because of the political situation which outweighed hopes about the Fed's policy," said strategist Teerawut Kanniphakul of CIMB Securities in Bangkok. Philippine stocks were among the bright spots in the region amid strong buying interest in a reporting season. The benchmark index rose 0.8 percent to a one-week closing high of 6,597.21. Shares in Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 3 percent, the third-biggest percentage gainers on the key index. The bank reported after market close that its net profit for nine months ended September rose 19 percent. Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.7 percent at 3,230.44, its highest close in almost six weeks, amid late buying, tracking the gain in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan. Malaysian stocks were up 0.1 percent, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net $6.2 million while Indonesia edged up 0.3 percent, with foreign investors selling $15.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.19 423.81 -0.15 Singapore 3230.44 3208.82 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1817.38 1815.65 +0.10 Bangkok 1431.12 1455.86 -1.70 Jakarta 4574.88 4562.77 +0.27 Manila 6597.21 6543.46 +0.82 Ho Chi Minh 499.07 497.08 +0.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.19 424.10 -0.21 Singapore 3230.44 3167.08 +2.00 Kuala Lumpur 1817.38 1688.95 +7.60 Bangkok 1431.12 1391.93 +2.82 Jakarta 4574.88 4316.69 +5.98 Manila 6597.21 5812.73 +13.50 Ho Chi Minh 499.07 413.73 +20.63 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 253,572,700 200,292,425 Kuala Lumpur 136,873,800 122,712,787 Bangkok 9,230,337 8,254,311 Jakarta 3,015,842,500 3,831,988,200 Manila 96,686 90,354 Ho Chi Minh 48,372 67,279