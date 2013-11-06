BANGKOK, Nov 6 Thai stocks extended gains for a second session on Wednesday as positive comments by a senator on the political amnesty bill triggered a new round of short covering, while Indonesian shares pared earlier losses amid bargain hunting in large caps. In a relatively strong trading volume, Thailand's key SET index rose 1.4 percent to 1,434.97, the highest close since Oct. 31, building on a gain of nearly 2 percent on the previous session. The rally came after the Speaker of Thailand's Senate said it will reject an amnesty bill critics say is aimed at bringing back convicted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra from exile, a move that could defuse rising tension on the streets of Bangkok. The exchange saw heavy buying in large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Airports of Thailand Pcl, and Glow Energy Pcl which were among shares hit by recent selloff amid escalating protests against the bill. Many analysts said market sentiment remained fragile due to uncertainties ahead of the Senate's reading of the controversial bill on Monday. Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.9 billion baht ($60.8 million) on Wednesday, for a fifth consecutive session, stock exchange data showed. Indonesia's main index finished up 0.6 percent in light trading volume. Shares of the biggest firm by value Astra International Tbk rose 1.6 percent, recovering earlier losses and ending a three-day losing streak. The benchmark slipped at one point after data from the statistics bureau showed gross domestic product in the July-September quarter grew 5.62 percent, its slowest in nearly four years. Stocks in the Philippines fell for a fourth session to their lowest close since Oct. 14 while Singapore, Malaysia edged lower, in line with Asian stock markets amid uncertainty over monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.95 415.97 +0.24 Singapore 3205.29 3205.54 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1803.05 1807.47 -0.24 Bangkok 1434.97 1415.44 +1.38 Jakarta 4449.76 4423.29 +0.60 Manila 6477.30 6519.58 -0.65 Ho Chi Minh 502.52 499.79 +0.55 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.95 424.10 +1.69 Singapore 3205.29 3167.08 +1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1803.05 1688.95 +6.76 Bangkok 1434.97 1391.93 +3.09 Jakarta 4449.76 4316.69 +3.08 Manila 6477.30 5812.73 +11.43 Ho Chi Minh 502.52 413.73 +21.46 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 214,266,300 203,046,305 Kuala Lumpur 131,234,300 116,686,400 Bangkok 10,025,955 7,808,267 Jakarta 2,690,530,500 3,459,806,400 Manila 81,799 85,980 Ho Chi Minh 81,850 66,873