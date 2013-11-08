BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai stocks fell on Friday and were poised for a third straight loss on the week, ahead of the Senate's debate on a political amnesty bill later in the day, while others in Southeast Asia drifted into negative territory amid weak global sentiment. The Thai key SET index was down 1.2 percent at 1,407.73, with the political uncertainty weighing on consumption-related stocks, led by shares of Big C Supercenter Pcl and Advanced Info Service Pcl. The benchmark is set to post a weekly loss of 1.5 percent, and is among the region's underperformers, adding on a combined 3.8 percent slide over the past two weeks. "The consensus view at the moment is the Senate will reject the bill and send it back to the lower house. If it happens to accept the bill, the market sentiment will worsen as anti-government protests are likely to intensify,..." strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report. The Philippine index slid 1 percent to the lowest level since Oct. 4 and was on track for a drop of 3.3 percent on the week, with foreign investors withdrawing a net $31 million in the week to Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed. Stocks in Indonesia edged down 0.5 percent, trimming their gains so far on the week to 0.7 percent. Indonesia is on track to outperform regional peers this week, helped by strong private consumption data in the third quarter and the government's plans to boost foreign investment, which analysts said could help improve its current account balance. The Malaysia index was nearly unchanged, recovering from early losses, amid selective buying in a reporting season. Shares of MISC Bhd climbed 1.2 percent, the second biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark, after the oil and gas services firm reported a strong rise in core net profit for the third quarter. In Singapore, the Straits Times Index eased 0.5 percent, led by a 2.7 percent drop in shares of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, which reported a 10 percent fall in third-quarter profit and on a weak outlook. "Management indicated that the US government shutdown may indirectly push some milestone completions and contract wins from the fourth quarter of 2013 into 2014 due to slower approval of permits," said broker OCBC Investment Research in a report. Among the weak spots, Indonesia's Indosat slipped 7 percent after index provider MSCI announced on its website the stock would be deleted from the MSCI global standard indices as of the close of Nov. 26. Among stocks that made it into the MSCI's list, Indonesian TV operator Surya Citra Media surged 11.2 percent, while Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc jumped 6.8 percent and Bangkok SkyTrain operator BTS Group Holdings Pcl rose 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0532 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 413.77 416.68 -0.70 Singapore 3185.75 3202.10 -0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1805.36 1806.61 -0.07 Bangkok 1407.73 1425.23 -1.23 Jakarta 4464.07 4486.11 -0.49 Manila 6369.41 6436.49 -1.04 Ho Chi Minh 498.85 499.86 -0.20