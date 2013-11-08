BANGKOK, Nov 8 Thai stocks fell for a second day
near a one-week low on Friday as investors awaited the senate's
debate on a controversial amnesty bill, while other markets in
Southeast Asia tracked world shares lower ahead of U.S. jobs
data.
Bangkok's SET index was down 1.4 percent at
1,405.03, the lowest close since Nov. 4, extending a 0.7 percent
slide on Thursday.
It was down 1.7 percent on the week, the region's
second-worst performer.
Philippine stocks fell for a sixth session, with the
benchmark index closing down 1.3 percent at the lowest
since Oct. 1.
It was Southeast Asia's worst performer on the week,
dropping 3.5 percent, the biggest since Aug. 23.
Stocks in Singapore fell 0.8 percent on the day to
the lowest close in more than three weeks while Malaysia
inched down 0.1 percent, both posting modest weekly loss.
Vietnam ended down 0.3 percent, but was up 0.3
percent on the week after two weeks of declines.
Indonesia inched down 0.2 percent and was an
outperformer on the week, up 1 percent, after strong private
consumption in the third quarter and government's plans to boost
foreign investment lifting hopes on current account balance.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.50 416.68 -0.76
Singapore 3177.25 3202.10 -0.78
Kuala Lumpur 1804.48 1806.61 -0.12
Bangkok 1405.03 1425.23 -1.42
Jakarta 4476.72 4486.11 -0.21
Manila 6355.18 6436.49 -1.26
Ho Chi Minh 498.61 499.86 -0.25
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.50 424.10 -2.50
Singapore 3177.25 3167.08 +0.32
Kuala Lumpur 1804.48 1688.95 +6.84
Bangkok 1405.03 1391.93 +0.94
Jakarta 4476.72 4316.69 +3.71
Manila 6355.18 5812.73 +9.33
Ho Chi Minh 498.61 413.73 +20.52
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 217,921,000 203,853,052
Kuala Lumpur 118,712,100 116,053,007
Bangkok 6,940,419 7,938,188
Jakarta 3,576,991,500 3,390,314,483
Manila 82,764 77,264
Ho Chi Minh 72,791 68,808