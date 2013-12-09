BANGKOK, Dec 9 Thai stocks eked out small gains on Monday after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament and called a snap election amid anti-government protests while Malaysia rose for a second session to a record close after strong trade data. After a choppy and light trading session, the SET index finished up 0.43 percent amid short-covering in recently battered tourism-related stocks such as Airports of Thailand and Thai Airways International. The index had risen 1.2 percent in early trade after Yingluck called a snap election, but dropped when it became clear that her move had failed to defuse the tensions. Brokers said investors cut risk exposures ahead of a market holiday on Tuesday while an Election Commission official said a general election may be held on Feb. 2, 2014. "The House dissolution will provide some respite to the government ... However, it remains to be seen whether the Democrats will participate in the election," CIMB Securities head of research Kasem Prunratanamala wrote in a strategy note. Anti-government protest leaders pressed ahead with mass demonstrations in Bangkok on Monday, seeking to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her administration. Malaysia's main index climbed 0.8 percent to 1,841.87, topping the record close of 1,826.95 on Friday when government data showed Malaysia's exports in October rose by a stronger-than-expected 9.6 percent from a year earlier. In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index was steady after a four-day losing streak, supported by positive sentiment in the regional market after China released upbeat trade data. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.8 percent, with shares in carmaker Astra International rising 2.4 percent after data showed automobile sales in Indonesia grew faster in November compared with a year earlier. Stocks in the Philippines ended a tad lower after a 3.4 percent drop over past four sessions. Vietnam edged up 0.22 percent, led by shares of food producer Ma San Group Corp thanks to buying by an exchange-traded fund (ETF). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 369.10 392.80 +0.84 Singapore 3113.64 3114.17 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1841.87 1826.95 +0.82 Bangkok 1367.42 1361.57 +0.43 Jakarta 4214.34 4180.79 +0.80 Manila 6008.94 6014.94 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 511.23 510.12 +0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 369.10 424.10 -12.97 Singapore 3113.64 3167.08 -1.69 Kuala Lumpur 1841.87 1688.95 +9.05 Bangkok 1367.42 1391.93 -1.76 Jakarta 4214.34 4316.69 -2.37 Manila 6008.94 5812.73 +3.38 Ho Chi Minh 511.23 413.73 +23.57 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 191,952,600 216,103,817 Kuala Lumpur 101,398,900 126,027,717 Bangkok 4,818,300 6,453,202 Jakarta 2,766,888,000 3,203,487,267 Manila 56,416 72,571 Ho Chi Minh 102,308 89,283