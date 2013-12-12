BANGKOK, Dec 12 Major Southeast Asian stocks fell on Thursday, led by Philippine and Indonesian shares on worries the U.S. monetary stimulus tapering would come sooner than previously thought, while Thai stocks retreated amid political uncertainty. The Philippine main index finished down 2.14 percent, its biggest one-day loss in more than two months, with selling most active in shares of Metropolitan Bank & Trust, which fell 2 percent to their lowest since October 2012. The sell-off erased all the gains of the benchmark of 30 large-cap stocks so far this year, turning them into a year-to-date loss of almost 1 percent. The Philippine central bank announced after market close that it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5 percent, in line with expectations. Indonesia slid 1.4 percent with banking shares among the losers after the central bank kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent as expected. Bank Indonesia said it would strengthen its monetary policy response due to the Fed's planned scale back of monetary stimulus. Foreign investors were net sellers of shares in the Philippines and Indonesia worth 675.64 million peso ($15.31 million) and 390.5 billion rupiah ($32.57 million) respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed. In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index fell nearly 1 percent to the lowest in almost three weeks amid foreign selling and losses in large caps such as Advanced Info Service and PTT. The Thai stock market suffered outflows for a fifteenth straight session on Thursday as the country has been in a state of political turmoil. Foreign selling of Thai shares was worth a combined $1.7 billion since Nov. 20, stock exchange data showed. The Singapore index eased 0.06 percent, hovering around its lowest in more than three months, while the Malaysian index was down 0.5 percent, further off a record close of 1,843.85 hit on Tuesday, as broader Asia pulled lower. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 390.46 393.89 -0.87 Singapore 3059.04 3060.74 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1833.87 1842.82 -0.49 Bangkok 1356.21 1369.35 -0.96 Jakarta 4212.22 4271.74 -1.39 Manila 5762.53 5888.74 -2.14 Ho Chi Minh 506.92 505.31 +0.32 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 390.46 424.10 -7.93 Singapore 3059.04 3167.08 -3.41 Kuala Lumpur 1833.87 1688.95 +8.58 Bangkok 1356.21 1391.93 -2.57 Jakarta 4212.22 4316.69 -2.42 Manila 5762.53 5812.73 -0.86 Ho Chi Minh 506.92 413.73 +22.52 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 282,117,300 218,900,313 Kuala Lumpur 105,492,200 127,857,207 Bangkok 4,751,655 6,393,275 Jakarta 2,956,670,000 3,192,910,117 Manila 75,119 74,410 Ho Chi Minh 80,162 92,846